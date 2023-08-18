BeatO: Eight Years of Revolutionising Diabetes Care & Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18:Celebrating a remarkable journey of eight years since its inception, BeatO - a transformative digital platform for diabetes management and care, is dedicatedly working towards making diabetes care affordable and accessible in India.

The platform has earned the trust of over three million users over the last eight years. The collective effort of esteemed diabetologists, doctors and expert health coaches on the BeatO platform has revolutionised diabetes healthcare in India. A case in point has been that of a person with diabetes who showed an astounding transformation in their HbA1c levels, which went from 15.1% to 5.9% with the holistic care provided through the BeatO Diabetes Care program.

Clinically proven and published studies have empowered BeatO to deliver digital solutions that have resulted in positive health outcomes for its users under the supervision of medical experts and a certified team of health coaches virtually.

A recently published BeatO study in a renowned international medical journal - Diabetes (a journal of the American Diabetes Association), showed a reduction of 2.16% (p < 0.0001) of HbA1c in people with diabetes who participated in the BeatO Diabetes Care program. Studies have shown that each 1% reduction of HbA1c is associated with a reduction in risk of 21% for any end point related to diabetes, such as complications to kidneys, eyes, heart and foot amputations.

BeatO was started by two young entrepreneurs, Gautam Chopra and Yash Seghal, school friends, who had been diagnosed with diabetes in their early 30s. Learning from personal experiences of managing diabetes, the duo launched BeatO with a mission to simplify diabetes management and make it cost-effective and accessible for people across the country.

Gautam Chopra, Founder and CEO of BeatO, stated: "Our vision is to create a holistic ecosystem to empower individuals to manage their diabetes effortlessly through our app. Over this remarkable journey of eight years, BeatO has revolutionised diabetes management by combining cutting-edge technology, personalised care, and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by people with diabetes. Currently serving over 30 lakh users from across India, BeatO has had maximum growth in tier II, III, and IV cities where the majority of the Indian underserved population lives and observed 20x growth in the number of female users in the last five years. BeatO is proud to serve the populations which historically have been neglected in our country.”

Recently BeatO was featured on BBC World News globally for its impactful efforts in extending diabetes care and management to underserved Tier 3 and 4 cities in India and contributing to an effective solution for those living with diabetes.

For democratising healthcare and ensuring accessibility and affordability, BeatO was conferred the National Startup Award in 2021 in the Healthcare category by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister.

As BeatO enters its ninth year, the platform remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing lives through innovative technological solutions and extending unwavering support for those managing diabetes. It wants to create an indelible mark through its contribution to the field of diabetes care.

About BeatO

BeatO is a digital platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programs to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes under the guidance of experts. The outcomes of BeatO’s Diabetes Care Programs have been published by International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and American Diabetes Association (ADA). BeatO’s glucometers work in unison with the BeatO App and a team of credible experts – top doctors, health coaches and nutritionists. Their AI-powered App also provides personalised insights and real-time data-driven care through its experts. It is a one-stop solution for all your daily diabetes needs, such as lab tests, medicines, and diabetes-friendly food, among other products.

