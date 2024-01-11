beatXP Unveils Elegance and Innovation with the Launch of Eva Smart Watch for Women

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11: beatXP the leading fit-tech brand owned by Pristyn Care is thrilled to announce the launch of its new smartwatch - Eva Smart Watch. The new edition boasts an array of enhanced suite of features designed exclusively for women, including bluetooth calling, advanced health and wellness tracking capabilities such as heart rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep, and Steps, over 100+ sports modes, as well as it has smart menstrual cycle alerts offering unparalleled health tracking exclusively for women's holistic well-being.

Eva Smart Watch, the pinnacle of smartwatch technology in its category, boasts a 1.2" Super AMOLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 600 nits. With a resolution of 360X360px and a fast 60 HZ refresh rate, it offers a premium user interface. Eva comes equipped with seamless phone connectivity, has a durable metal body which enhances usability and style. It incorporates Bluetooth EzyPair™ Technology, enabling effortless voice calls, and its IP68 water resistance ensures durability. Eva's is equipped with an intelligent AI voice assistant that helps with tasks and answers questions. In the convergence of elegance and functionality beatXP Eva Smart Watch also has music and camera control features. Eva stands out as an excellent smartwatch designed for women due to its extensive array of over 100 sports modes and a built-in menstrual cycle tracker. These features seamlessly assist in embracing and adjusting to an active lifestyle. Eva is available in a range of silver and rose gold colours.

The beatXP Eva smartwatch for women establishes a fresh benchmark by harmonizing style and practicality, offering an outstanding experience within the ever-evolving realm of wearables. Eva incorporates a savvy AI voice assistant for task management and schedule coordination. Eva boasts a durable battery for continuous use, enabling women to concentrate on their priorities. With its music control capability, this intelligent timepiece allows for easy track playback control-play, pause, or skip-at a simple tap on the wrist.

beatXP Eva Specifications

* 1.2" Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 360*360px

* Metal body with rotary multifunctional crown

* Smart Menstrual Alerts

* 200+ Watch Faces

* IP68 Water and Resistant

* Advanced bluetooth calling features and refined EzyPair™ technology

* Inbuilt Mic and Speaker

* 24/7 Health Tracking

* 24/7 monitoring of Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure

* AI voice assistant

* 100+ sports mode

* Battery Life: Up to 4-5 days

beatXP continues to combine elegance with innovation, as showcased in the latest masterpiece, the Eva Smart Watch for Women. With a meticulously crafted design and a suite of cutting-edge features tailored exclusively for women, including advanced health tracking and seamless connectivity, Eva redefines the standards of sophistication and functionality in the smartwatch realm. This device not only epitomizes technological advancement but also champions the empowerment of women in their pursuit of well-being and style. beatXP has become one of the top 5 smartwatch brands in India and continues to deliver technologically advanced.

Eva is priced at INR 4499 and can be purchased on the company's official website - www.beatxp.com.

