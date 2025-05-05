BEATZEE - Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling Through Rap Music

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: BeatZee, the flagship brand of BeatZee Music Private Limited, is reshaping how brands and individuals tell their storiesthrough the powerful language of rap music. Founded by serial entrepreneur Mr. Shahid Sayyed, who is also the visionary behind the successful Vyapar Seva Kendra network with over 180+ centres across 21+ states in India, BeatZee is set to become the heartbeat of India's creative music revolution.

BeatZee collaborates with underground rappers from every corner of India, uniting raw talent with professional music production to create custom rap music for companies, individuals, and occasions. Whether it's a product launch, a service pitch, a personal dedication, or any emotional message, BeatZee delivers it in powerful lyrical form starting at just Rs. 4,999.

Multilingual Reach - Pan-India Impact

Rap isn't just a genre; it's an expression. BeatZee creates original rap music in multiple Indian and global languages, helping brands break language barriers and connect deeply with their target audience.

From love stories to brand stories, birthday dedications to business promotionsBeatZee transforms words into anthems.

Franchise Opportunity - Turn Passion into Profits

After revolutionizing personal and commercial storytelling, BeatZee is now offering franchise opportunities across India. Aspiring entrepreneurs can now become a part of this booming music-tech business. The BeatZee Startup Franchise begins at just Rs. 30,000 + GST, opening the doors for individuals to earn lakhs of rupees per month by tapping into the high-demand space of personalized music marketing.

Why Choose BeatZee?

* Trusted brand by companies and influencers

* Backed by renowned entrepreneur Mr. Shahid Sayyed

* Affordable custom rap creation at Rs. 4,999

* Nationwide network of underground rap talent

* Available in multiple languages

* Fast-growing franchise model with high ROI

Award & Recognition

On 26th April 2025, BeatZee was honoured with the "Best Creative Startup in Music 2025" award by acclaimed film star Divya Dutta at the Viksit Bharat Event, organized by Times Applaud at Mumbai Ginger Hotel. This recognition marks a significant milestone in BeatZee's journey as a pioneer in music-driven storytelling.

Join the Rap Revolution. Make Noise with BeatZee.

For inquiries, music collaborations, or franchise details, visit:

Website: www.beatzee.com

Instagram: instagram.com/beatzee.official

YouTube: youtube.com/@beatzee.official

Facebook: facebook.com/share/1KYysTLgGg

Threads: threads.net/@beatzee.official

Contact Email: contact@beatzee.com

