Beauty Beyond Gender-Boundaries, Kirti Singh Backs IBAEUTY

New Delhi (India), April 22: IBAEUTY, a pioneering beauty brand, is thrilled to announce its entry into the cosmetics industry, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and innovation. With a steadfast commitment to celebrating diversity and redefining traditional beauty standards, IBAEUTY is poised to make a lasting impact on the beauty landscape.

Founded during the challenging times of the pandemic, IBAEUTY was conceived as a response to the growing realization that beauty should not be confined by gender boundaries. Inspired by the growing movement towards gender-neutral beauty and self-expression, IBAEUTY is a brand that would transcend societal boundaries and empower individuals of all genders to embrace their unique beauty.

“At IBAEUTY, we believe that beauty knows no boundaries,” says Manya Nayar, the visionary behind the brand. “Our mission is to create a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. We’re not just selling products; we’re championing a movement towards greater inclusivity and acceptance.”

Central to IBAEUTY’s ethos is the belief that beauty should be accessible to all, regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. Each product is meticulously formulated to deliver unparalleled results while promoting self-expression and individuality.

One of the hallmarks of IBAEUTY is its unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. Every product undergoes rigorous testing and refinement to ensure optimal performance and efficacy. This meticulous approach has earned IBAEUTY accolades from industry experts and influencers alike, cementing its reputation as a brand synonymous with excellence.

Renowned content creator/Influencer Kirti Singh is among the brand’s most vocal supporters, having experienced first-hand the transformative power of IBAEUTY’s products. Kirti quotes, “I'll never put out a product, I don't believe into, and anything substandard.

”With IBAEUTY's product, I got a chance to experience the best of Indie Beauty in the realm of the Indian Beautyverse that we have here.

Their product line is unique, effective & most importantly speaks volumes of the quality that they're offering, which indeed competes with International beauty products. They don't bring out one product after the other; they won't put out a product if the formula isn't perfect to the T. This is what made me feel, that if there are such kind of brands, I must support and introduce my community to it and make them aware that open their gateways for mindful brands like IBAEUTY.

As an influencer, my job is to influence my community in the right direction, and when it comes to makeup, I think I found myself way too influenced by IBAEUTY, their approach to making makeup which is 50% skincare and 50% makeup. I am an advocate for the brands and products I truly believe in and love and will continue to be no matter how big or small of a brand it is, says Kirti.

IBAEUTY just sent me a PR with their TINTSOME MASSAGING SERUM, and I ended up loving it so much. With their new launch Gulabo, I can't wait for people to love it as much as I already do. It again is a one-of-a-kind product that has a lot of skin science put into it. It has Acai Oil, which currently isn't used in any makeup product in India, hyaluronic acid, chamomile oil, peptides, and some more. Now, tell me have you heard of a makeup brand that sounds much like skincare?

I'm betting on this Indie homegrown brand, with full trust and efficacy and to end, I'd like to say that every brand starts with 1 order and 1 follower and I see IBAEUTY catching on with millions soon.'

Beyond its commitment to inclusivity, IBAEUTY is also dedicated to sustainability and ethical sourcing practices. The brand prioritizes eco-friendly packaging materials and partners with suppliers who share its values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. By making conscious choices at every stage of the production process, IBAEUTY strives to minimize its environmental footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future. With each product release and every satisfied customer, IBAEUTY reaffirms its commitment to empowerment, diversity, and self-expression. It’s not merely about cosmetics; it’s about confidence, about feeling seen and celebrated for who you are.

Looking ahead, IBAEUTY is poised for continued growth and expansion, with plans to launch new product lines and initiatives that further its mission of inclusivity and innovation. By harnessing the power of beauty to promote positive change, IBAEUTY is not just selling products – it’s igniting a movement towards greater acceptance, diversity, and self-expression. As we embark on this journey together, let us embrace the power of beauty to unite, uplift, and transform lives. With IBAEUTY leading the way, the future of beauty is brighter, bolder, and more beautiful than ever before.

About IBAEUTY:

IBAEUTY is a conscious beauty brand dedicated to redefining beauty standards and promoting inclusivity. With a diverse range of skincare and makeup products, IBAEUTY celebrates individuality and self-expression while championing a more inclusive beauty landscape.

For more information, visit https://ibaeuty.com/pages/about-us. Follow IBAEUTY on [@i.baeuty] for updates and beauty inspiration.

