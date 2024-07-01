Beauty Garage Professional becomes first brand in India to highlight 18-MEA benefits with new Shea therapy range

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Beauty Garage Professional, a true made-in-India brand reinventing the hair care industry, has established itself as the first in India to highlight the benefits of 18-Methyl Eicosanoic Acid (18-MEA) in hair care with the launch of its innovative Shea Therapy range. This revolutionary treatment preserves 18-MEA to significantly enhance the hair health.

18-MEA is a vital component of the hair cuticle, located within the complex structure of the hair shaft. This intricate structure includes layers such as the Epicuticle, Exocuticle, and Endocuticle, followed by the Cell Membrane Complex (CMC). The CMC, acting as a cushion, houses numerous proteins, liquids, and carbon chains, with 18-MEA being the most crucial. Naturally present in our hair, 18-MEA is essential for maintaining hair's hydrophobicity and overall health. However, factors such as chemical treatments and environmental damage can significantly reduce the levels of 18-MEA, leading to dry and brittle hair.

Mahesh Ravaria, Founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional said, "Shea butter, known for its moisturizing properties, plays a key role in retaining 18-MEA in the hair. This innovative therapy not only replenishes 18-MEA but also works from the fiber surface to the inner cortical layer of the hair, ensuring comprehensive care. Unlike standard spa treatments that focus merely on the outer hair layer, Shea Collagen Therapy penetrates deeply, reaching the CMC and effectively restoring 18-MEA levels"

A notable demonstration of 18-MEA's importance can be observed through the water droplet test. Hair with adequate 18-MEA levels will repel water, allowing droplets to roll off, while hair deficient in 18-MEA will absorb the water, indicating a loss of the hair's protective barrier.

Beauty Garage's Shea Therapy Treatments:

* Shea Retention Therapy: Focuses on restoring and retaining 18-MEA, enhancing hair's natural protective barrier.

* Shea Curl Therapy: Specifically designed for curly hair, ensuring the curls remain defined and hydrated.

* Shea 18-MEA Collagen Therapy: Combines the benefits of collagen and 18-MEA for improved elasticity and resilience

Beauty Garage Professional has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in hair care. Following the success of Shea Retention Therapy and Shea Curl Therapy, the introduction of Shea Collagen Therapy marks a significant advancement in their commitment to hair health. This pioneering approach not only highlights the critical role of 18-MEA in hair care but also sets a new standard for treatments aimed at restoring and maintaining hair vitality

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

