Beauty that unites people & the countries; MISS HONOUR INDIA INTERNATIONAL; SANJAY KANNAN

September 29: The proud winners of MHII 2022 are Winner JANNAT JHAGTA, 1st Runner Up TEJASWINI VASHISHT, 2nd Runner Up SALONI PARIKH of ” MISS HONOUR INDIA INTERNATIONAL 2022 ” presented by MR. SANJAY KANNAN Chairman & Owner NRITYAA FASHION ENTERTAINMENT, powered by URBANISTA ( premium headphone partner )

The event took place at ITC WelcomHotel from the 20th – the 23rd of September.

The official Jury includes Mr. Alok Jalan ( Chairman Laqshya Group ), Miss Manasa Varanasi ( Miss India World 2020 ), Mr Raghunath Bharti ( Commissioner Of Income Tax ), Mr Vijay Kannan ( India Head – URBANISTA from Sweden ), Miss Satakshi Bhanot ( Miss Charm India 2021 ), Mrs Sanhita Karmakar ( Ms Asia United Nations ), Miss Avani Awasthee ( Miss Tourism Metropolitan India 2019 )

The prominent partners & associates of the event are powered by URBANISTA from Sweden ( premium headphone partner ), Mr. Sunny Sharma ( Prominent Support Partner PYB ), Mr. Sunman Gowda ( Official Fashion & Creative Director MHII ), UK International Beauty School (Makeup Partner ), Miss Wachi Pareek & Shivangi Sharma ( Official Groomer & Choreographer ), Sanya R Sagar ( Team NFE ), Jays ( gifting partner ), Golds Gym Dwarka ( Gym Partner ), Wachi Pareek & Shivangi Sharma ( Official Groomer & Choreographer ), Sukhmanee Lamba ( Celebrity Emcee ), Ashfaque Ahmad ( Official Wardrobe & Designer ), The Kalakaar’s Production & Aayush R Sagar ( Official Photography Partner )

The event also witnessed many esteemed & high profile dignitaries, embassy officials, bureaucrats, businessmen, investors, producers, and directors like Mr. Alok Jain ( Chairman, Laqshya Media Group ), Mr. Vijay Kannan ( India Head, URBANISTA brand from Sweden, The Embassy Of Sweden ), Miss Manasa Varanasi ( Femina Miss India World 2021 ), Mr. Atul Jain ( Multiple Car Showrooms in Delhi NCR ), Mr. Raghunath Bharti ( Commissioner Of Income Tax, Delhi ), Mr. Vikas IRS & Mrs. Garima Jakhar IRS ( Dy Commissioner Of Income Tax Delhi ), Mrs. Sanhita Karmakar ( Mrs. India United Nations 2023 & IFW GOA, Franchisee Owner Kolkata region ), Miss. Avani Awasthee ( Karamveer Chakra Awardee & Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2019 ), Mr. Sunny Sharma ( Founder, Solvers & training ), Dr. Garima Anandani ( Celebrity Spine Coach, India Head – QI Spine Clinic ), Mrs. Jhumi Kulshreshtha ( Mrs Asia United Nations 2022 )

