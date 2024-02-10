"Because She Can" Secures Three Wins at the 2024 Anthem Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 10: At the 2024 Anthem Awards, "Because She Can" achieved Gold in Community Outreach, Silver in Community Event - in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category along with The Anthem Community Voice Award. This nonprofit movement, spearheaded by Divya Jain and YFLO Delhi committee members, garnered recognition for its impactful podcast and skilling initiatives hosted by Divya, Neha Joshi, and Stuti Gupta. The podcast stood out among 2000 entries from 44 countries, securing both Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious event.

Divya says, "Because She Can" is a movement to empower women; it serves as their platform to voice their unheard stories, enabling them to acquire skills and become the best versions of themselves for living their dream life. I am truly honoured to share the global stage alongside the most powerful changemakers. All of this has been possible only because of the wonderful women and people who resonated and came forward to contribute, driving the vision forward."

Established by The Webby Awards in 2021, the Anthem Awards pay tribute to social impact work around the world. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Anthem 2024 honorees in New York, which include Taylor Swift, Matt Damon, Elton John, Jesper Brodin, Kevin Bacon, Jay Shetty, and organisations like PepsiCo, UNICEF & others.

Because She Can is a nonprofit movement championing women-led development through the power of stories, conversations, and skilling initiatives. Launched just nine months ago, "Because She Can" has quickly gained recognition, with its podcast reaching 28+ states, 7935+ cities, and engaging 377 million people in India and 15+ countries globally. It has garnered over 4,50,000+ views, exceeded 5+ million impressions, and amassed 10,000+ cumulative followers. The podcast has featured guests like Dr Madhu Chopra, Dr Shelly Oberoi, Ira Singhal, India's Wonder Girl - Jahanvi Panwar, Captain Zoya, and numerous others.

"The podcast connects and brings together some of the most influential women in the country to discuss important issues. Our talk with Twinkle Khanna and the discussion on breaking stereotypes with Kalki, among many others, was a truly great experience" - Stuti Gupta.

"The "Because She Can" podcast serves as an inspiring platform, shedding light on countless untold stories. Shooting an episode within the walls of Tihar Jail provided a voice to overlooked women inmates. Through these conversations, many of these women found inspiration to move forward in life" - Neha Joshi Jain.

Divya Jain: A recipient of the ASEAN Achievers Award, Divya is a social entrepreneur who has been working for the past ten years to provide a solution for the massive unemployable youth of the Indian subcontinent. Divya is the Chairperson of YFLO Delhi 2023-24 (Young FICCI Ladies Organization) and the Founder of #Because She Can, a nonprofit movement championing women-led development through the power of stories, conversations, and skilling initiatives. She conceptualised the first mobile container skill schools in the country and is the Founder of Safeducate, one of the largest initiatives for skilling in logistics. Divya is also the Co-Founder of Seekho, an ed-tech startup that is an AI-based upskilling platform seed-funded by Sequoia's surge fund, matching jobs and seekers.

