Become an International Runway & Backstage Beauty Artist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The runway and backstage beauty industry is constantly growing at an exponential rate, offering unparalleled opportunities for beauty professionals. The possibilities for a thriving career are endless, from backstage roles at fashion shows to creating looks for editorial shoots and celebrity events. This vibrant industry demands top-tier talent and Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is here to train and upskill the youth with their newest professional beautician course: Certificate Course in Backstage & Runway Artistry.

Lakme Academy's latest offering is designed to transform aspiring beauty professionals into runway pros. This comprehensive course covers the latest trends and techniques in runway artistry, ensuring students are well-versed in all the fundamental beauty skills required for fashion and beauty events. With hands-on training, this course gives you a chance to succeed in the industry.

It adds a sparkling highlight to their portfolio with hands-on experience and technical expertise that enable students to command competitive salaries and secure high-profile opportunities. At Lakme Academy, the networking opportunities are immense, allowing students to connect with established industry giants, designers and photographers, paving the way for iconic job prospects and a career that truly shines.

The best part? This transformative course is free with any of the career courses available at Lakme Academy. Whether it's a newbie or a professional seeking to enhance their skills through hairstylist courses, makeup artist courses, nail art courses, skincare courses or salon management courses, anyone can opt into this course at no extra charge*. Every Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech course is government-certified and curated by the pros at Lakme Salon with over 70 years of industry expertise, making it a fantastic leap towards a rewarding career.

The academy invites students to become a certified beauty artist with extraordinary courses in:

* Cosmetology

* Skin

* Hair

* Makeup

* Nails

* CIDESCO

* Barbering & Grooming

* Eyelash Extension & more...

Enrol now and step into the world of runway and backstage artistry with confidence and style.

*T&C apply.

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with MEL Training and Assessments Limited (MEL) (100% subsidiary of Aptech Ltd. - a global pioneer in vocational training) to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry.

Lakme Lever operates India's first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty Care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman's exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning makeup, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian Women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained Professional Stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented as unique Runway Secrets. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons' growth philosophy.

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is present in 150+ locations across 65 cities and offers foundation and advanced-level courses in skin, hair, makeup and nails.

