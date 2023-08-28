Being an Exporter brings together exporters for national event in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 28: Being Exporter, a leading platform for export guidance and support, organized a national event in Surat, providing exporters to connect with their counterparts from all over the country and to witness first-hand the operations of a world-class port.

The event brought together over 150 exporters from 53 cities across India and encompassed a range of crucial topics for succeeding in the export business. The event focused on providing the participating exporters insights into effective goal setting, production finalization, buyer identification, sales planning, banking and funding avenues, and other aspects of the export business.

Bhagirath Goswami, Founder of Being Exporter, successful exporters, and industry leaders, shared their strategies and experiences with the participants during the session. A notable highlight of the day-long event was a panel discussion featuring self-made entrepreneurs who started from scratch and have become successful exporters. The interactive Q&A session allowed participants to learn from the speakers’ journeys and their experiences.

The participants also had the unique opportunity to visit the Adani Port at Hazira, one of the largest ports in the south Gujarat region. It was a great learning experience for the participants as they saw material handling and other aspects of port operations up close. A presentation was also made to them by the port officials, further deepening their understanding of port operations and the import-export business.

Bhagirath Goswami, Founder of Being Exporter, said, “Being Exporter is dedicated to supporting exporters by empowering them with the knowledge and 360 degrees understanding of the field to help them become successful. This is why our sessions invariably have theoretical learning as well as practical experiences. The same was the case during our event in Surat, which was a unique and one of the largest gatherings of export-focused entrepreneurs and experts. The participants got the chance to learn from successful exporters and a first-hand experience of port operations, making it a great learning experience.”

Mr Goswami reiterated that the core objective of the day-long event was to equip entrepreneurs with the right understanding and knowledge for excelling in exports. It also promoted networking between exporters from across the country.

According to the participants, the event helped them gain a deeper understanding of the export business and was a resounding success.

Being Exporter also organizes Boot Camps and other events to empower exporters.

