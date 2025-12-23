Being Human Clothing Announces Sale So Big, It's Readyyy: 50% Off for Salman Khan's Birthday

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Being Human Clothing, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Salman Khan, is celebrating the actor's birthday in true Salman style, with energy, warmth, and a whole lot of fun. This year, the brand is marking the occasion with a special Birthday Sale, paired with a lively campaign that brings together fashion, surprise, and celebration.

Leading the celebrations is Being Human Clothing's playful new campaign, "Cake Fake B'day For Real," which looks at birthdays a little differently. Instead of predictable celebrations, the campaign adds an element of surprise, keeping things light, joyful, and true to Salman Khan's larger-than-life personality.

A key highlight of the celebration sees Sunil Grover stepping in to enact Salman Khan, delivering a moment filled with humour and familiarity that fans instantly relate to. The playful act is followed by Salman Khan himself, bringing the campaign thought to life and tying it directly to the birthday offer in a way that feels effortless and fun.

"This year's "Cake Fake, B'Day for Real" campaign is our playful nod to the joy and energy that Salman Mamu brings into people's lives. By taking the celebrations live with a 50% exclusive birthday sale in stores and online, we wanted to create a digital moment that fans everywhere can be part ofno matter where they are. It's our way of saying thank you to everyone who continues to support the Being Human Clothing family and Salman Mamu," says Ayaan Agnihotri, Executive Director at Four Aces Fashion House, Being Human Clothing.

To make the celebration even more special for fans and shoppers, Being Human Clothing is offering birthday-exclusive discounts:

* A flat 50% off across all Being Human Clothing exclusive brand stores, department stores, and MBOs starting 25th - 27th December, 2025.

* A minimum 50% off, available exclusively on www.beinghumanclothing.com, as part of the SKB Birthday Celebration starting 24th - 27th December, 2025.

The sale covers menswear, womenswear, accessories and everyday essentials, giving customers a chance to refresh their wardrobes with Being Human Clothing's consciously designed collections, comfortable, contemporary pieces made for everyday life and celebration alike.

With Cake Fake B'day For Real, Being Human Clothing turns Salman Khan's birthday into more than just a sale. It becomes a shared celebration, cheerful, unexpected, and full of heart, reflecting the close connection Salman Khan continues to share with audiences across the country.

The Being Human Clothing Birthday Sale and SKB Birthday Celebration will be available for a limited period across offline stores nationwide and exclusively online at Being Human Clothing.

