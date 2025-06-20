BEL secures fresh orders worth Rs 585 crore since June 5

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 585 Crore since the last disclosure on 5th June 2025, according to NSE filing by Bharat Electronics.

Additionally, "major orders received include fire control and sighting system for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc," according to the BEL.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate with wide expertise in the design, development, engineering, and manufacture of Radars, Weapon Systems, C4I systems, Military Communication systems, Electronic Warfare and Avionics, naval systems, Electro-Optics and laser-based products, Tank Electronics and Gun Upgrades, satcom systems, Strategic Components, and civilian products.

BEL has been continuously striving to expand its offerings in the Non-Defence domain, some of its recent notable business initiatives being in the areas of Homeland Security, Cyber Security, Software, Rail and Metro solutions, Civil Aviation, Space Electronics, Medical Electronics, Jammers, Anti-drone systems, Unmanned Systems, etc.

Recently, Tata Electronics and state-owned firm Bharat Electronics (BEL) have joined hands to advance the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in line with the Centre's vision for self-reliance.

The MoU signed between these two is a significant step forward in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements.

Furthermore, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Indian Army Air Defence also signed a contract for the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS).

The system, developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL, marks a significant milestone under the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

The IDDIS is designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, providing a crucial layer of protection against evolving aerial threats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor