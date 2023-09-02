Belgian Meat Office Launches the 'Art of European Pork' Campaign, in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 2: European meat suppliers, and more specifically Belgian suppliers, are leaders in supplying quality pork to over 60 countries and a forerunner in food safety and animal welfare. Belgian Meat Office has launched its latest campaign in India - The Art of European Pork - with a promising three-year program. Over the period of three years, the campaign will witness engaging workshops in Mumbai and Delhi, advertisements to generate awareness about premium quality pork they supply, host media outreach programs, and participate in trade events.

The plan for the first year kicks off with the organisation of a trade mission visiting New Delhi and Mumbai. During their trip to the metro cities, the Belgian Meat suppliers aims to deep dive into the markets to get a better understanding, and meet meat processing companies there. New Delhi will also witness a roundtable discussion on Monday September 4th, which is something the organization eagerly looks forward to.

By hosting and participating in such events, Belgian Meat Office aims to put the spotlight on the art that quality pork is and why it deserves to be on the great Indian thalis. It will also highlight the great strength and expertise of multigenerational Belgian pork slaughterhouses and cutting plants to meticulously create good meat through an innate understanding of muscle biology and meat science.

Belgium leads in high-yield pork production, and the slaughterers and cutters strive for maximum added value for their customers and customise the products to meet customer demands.

Belgian Meat Office is the first port of call when getting in touch with the Belgian pork suppliers. The meat export office was founded in 2003 under the umbrella of the VLAM, Flanders’ Agricultural Marketing Board, and it coordinates the promotion of pork abroad. On the one hand by offering export support and on the other through B2B promotion.

Belgium is a pork specialist in Europe and plays a leading role in the European meat production sector. Belgium pork companies understands that product and process are key in supplying tailor-made quality meat, and supplies pork to Germany, Poland, Netherlands, and Czech Republic, in addition to other 60 destinations across the globe. Belgium is a pioneer in the field of food safety for pork in Europe, and it ensures so from animal feed to point of sale.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor