Belgian Pork Suppliers Strengthen Relationships with Indian Importers through "The Art of European Pork" Campaign

New Delhi [India], November 5: The Belgian Meat Office (BMO) and four leading Belgian pork suppliers successfully concluded a strategic trade mission to India, marking the final chapter of the three-year "The Art of European Pork" campaign. The initiative aimed to strengthen Belgian pork export opportunities in India, cultivate closer partnerships with key Indian trade professionals, and showcase the superior quality and high standards of European- Belgian pork.

This mission underscores BMO's commitment to building sustainable trade relationships while offering Indian importers insight into the unmatched quality and consistency of Belgian pork.

Earlier this month, BMO also participated in ANUGA 2025 in Germany, achieving great success in promoting Belgian pork to international buyers and reinforcing the global reputation of European pork.

On-Site Visits Provide Strategic Market Insights

The Indian trade mission included visits to key markets in New Delhi, Assam, Mumbai and Bangalore. It offered the Belgian delegation with firsthand insight into India's distribution networks and consumer preferences. Delegates explored cold storage facilities, retail outlets, and food service operations, gaining a deep understanding of supply chain dynamics and import requirements. These visits allowed suppliers to tailor their offerings to meet the growing demand for high-quality pork in India.

Networking Events Facilitate Collaboration with Indian Importers

The mission featured two key networking events designed to connect Belgian suppliers with local trade professionals. In New Delhi, an elegant reception at the Belgian Embassy brought together key B2B stakeholders for an evening of engagement and fine dining. In Mumbai, networking took place at a vibrant rooftop event at Aer Bar, Four Seasons, where importers, distributors, and chefs engaged in discussions to strengthen collaboration and explore future partnerships.

In addition, B2B meetings were held in Bangalore and Mumbai, where Belgian suppliers engaged with key importers, distributors, and hospitality professionals to explore market opportunities and strengthen business prospects for Belgian pork in southern and western India.

The End of a Successful Three-Year Campaign

"The Art of European Pork" campaign, co-funded by the European Union, concludes this year after three years of dedicated efforts to promote Belgian pork in international markets. The campaign has successfully built awareness of Belgium's superior pork standards, cultivated strong relationships with trade partners, and opened new opportunities for collaboration in India and across Asia.

A Growing Market for Belgian Pork in India

India presents a dynamic opportunity for Belgian pork exporters, with increasing consumer interest in premium meat products and an expanding cold chain infrastructure. By showcasing the unmatched quality of European-Belgian pork and cultivating relationships with key Indian importers, BMO aims to support long-term trade growth and ensure the availability of high- quality pork products in the Indian market.

For more information about the "The Art of European Pork" campaign, connecting with our suppliers, and exploring our product offerings, please visit www.europeanpork.eu.

