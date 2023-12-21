Belkin celebrates its milestone 40th anniversary with a new Lineup of Disney-themed Accessories

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], December 21: Belkin, the trailblazing consumer electronics leader marks its momentous 40th anniversary with an exciting first-ever collaboration of accessories with Disney, and one of the themes is to bring Marvel's world of Super Heroes to supercharge your daily lives.

This collaboration captures the essence of "connecting people", Disney through its storytelling and iconic characters, and Belkin through its technology and accessories. The Disney-themed range of accessories evoke nostalgia, style, and innovation and will be available in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region from Greater China, Korea and Japan, ASEAN and across to India. This collection spans Belkin's range of innovative accessories encompassing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Cases, the 5K Magnetic Battery Pack for the iPhone, the powerful 65W Dual USB-C Charger, two-meter-long super durable braided silicone cables and an array of children headsets.

As part of Disney's 100th anniversary, the new line-up of products features Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories and characters, vividly brought to life through five distinct themes.

The themes encompass:

1. Disney100 Prism - This limited time only collection showcases the silhouettes of Mickey Mouse and other fan-favorite characters on different Belkin accessories to celebrate 100 years of Disney storytelling. This is a unique theme elegantly featuring beloved characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel. The range includes cables, wall chargers, 5K magnetic battery packs, iPhone cases and children's headsets. This is a collection that you will want to have for a special keepsake - something for everyone.

2. Disney100 Music - This collection brings musical moments to life with Mickey and Friends. The Belkin children headset and the 5K magnetic battery pack will become magical accessories on the go with happy musical notes designs to brighten up your day! A special range for the families that will love this theme!

3. Lotso from Toy Story - This collection showcases fan-favourite Lotso, the strawberry-scented bear. Coinciding with the Pantone Color of 2023 - Viva Magenta, this is a heart- tugging character designed with the Fashionista in mind. The 5K magnetic battery pack and the iPhone cases come with strawberry-scented stickers. It is a definite fashion statement on the go where users will be proud to flaunt and accentuate one's style.

4. Frozen - This collection reflects the characters from the captivating series, Frozen and Frozen 2. Embodying the joy and the magic of the Arendelle kingdom, the Belkin 5K magnetic battery pack for your iPhone and the SoundForm children headset are bound to capture the hearts of Frozen fans.

5. Marvel - This collection brings to life the Marvel world of Super Heroes, including the heroic Iron Man and Spiderman. With the fashionable designs of the Belkin 5K magnetic battery pack, car charger, wall charger, multiport hub adapter, and cables, they get your accessories supercharged, allowing the Super Heroes to stand by you all the time!

Kartik Bakshi, Regional Sales Director SAARC & Indochina, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are excited to be celebrating our 40 years of innovation here at Belkin. As part of our celebration, we are pleased to be collaborating with one of the world's most enchanting storyteller, Disney. Our team members are big fans of many timeless Disney stories that we all grew up with. We are thrilled to connect our customers with the beloved characters through Belkin's Disney-themed collection of accessories which combines celebratory colours with an exquisite blend functionality, innovation, and design."

By Christmas of this year, the Belkin X Disney collection will be available on Amazon India. These will be sold at a variety of retail locations, including Croma, Reliance, Aptronix, Unicorn, and others, in addition to Shop Disney (www.shopdisney.in) and Shop Marvel (www.shopdisney.in/shopMarvel), starting in January 2024. The maximum retail prices (MRP) for these captivating offerings range from Rs 2999 to Rs 8999.

To delve into the world of Belkin and explore the full array of products, please visit https://www.belkin.com/in/disney%27s-100th-anniversary-series/

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remain forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

