Belly Button Oils can create a brand: Shark Tank Judges intrigued by Nabhi Sutra

New Delhi (India), February 3: Shark Tank India Season 3 has changed the concept of Belly Button once again, after the successful pitch by brand Nabhi Sutra.

Founder Swati Sutaria Vakharia and her co-founder Vaibhav Shah,got a warm welcome from the judges.

Swati shared with judges that Nabhi has the thinnest layer of skin thus it has the highest absorption power. Apart from that Nabhi is connected to 72,000 veins inside, thus taking forward this amazing concept of Ayurveda Nabhi Sutra was born.

Nabhi Sutra has a total of 9 types of belly-button oils that are helpful in hair-care, skincare, digestion and joint-pain. All the oils are formulated with the help of ayurvedic doctors and are 100% natural. These are AYUSH and FDA approved.

Started in 2019 the brand has served more than 3 Lakh Customers. The brand aims to take forward the hidden-remedies of Ayurveda and Indian Culture. The brand asked for an offer of 60 Lakhs against a 3% stake of their company.

Judge Namita Thapar shared her strong belief in Ayurveda and Homeopathy, while speaking of a gap of credibility and trust in Ayurveda, she was intrigued in knowing Swati's journey while launching a product in Ayurveda.

Swati Vakharia shared how she struggled during the phase of motherhood and breastfeeding,“I faced a few health issues, a major one being hair fall. While I was in the process of treating it, I was introduced to the concept of Ayurvedic treatment. Since I have always been a believer in home remedies and opted for natural products over others, I was amazed to see the benefits of Ayurveda. To my surprise, it was quite interesting and magical,” Swati said.

My cousin, an Ayurveda Doctor, Dr Nikunj Mewada offered me an in-depth knowledge of the concept and helped build formulae for different oils. I started off by making some oils at home for my daughter and the results never failed to amaze me, thus giving birth to the idea of Nabhi Sutra,” added 35-year-old Swati.

Judged Anupam Mittal questioned how bellybutton has the absorption power, to which Vaibhav Shah was keen to reply,

“The penetration potential through linea alba, which is a connective tissue that acts as a source of nutrition once anything is applied on the same,”

FY22-23 – 4.5 Crore Revenue, with a net margin of 4.5%

FY21-22 – 1.8 Crore with a net margin of 5.5 %

FY20-21 – 1 Crore with a net margin of 5%

FY23-24 (till now) – 2.8 Crore

With a growth rate of 80%

In last 3 Months i.e. Sep'23 -Nov'23 there has been a net margin of 8%

Nov'23 – 50 Lakhs

Oct'23 – 35 Lakhs

Sep'23 – 30 Lakhs

with a growth rate – 16.7%

While 38% of the sale comes from ADHYAY Skin Repair Emollient Contribution

This year the brand aims for a projected sale of 5.2 Crores – 5.3 Crores.

Judge Peyush Bansal praised them for being a charming and happy-go-lucky team which is good for business.

After taking the feedback of the judges and learning new strategies from them, Swati Vakharia and Vaibhav Shah are all set to take their brand to new heights.

The India ayurvedic products market reached a value of INR 515.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,536.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.78% during 2022-2027.

