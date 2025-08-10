BEML bags its first overseas rail-metro contract, from Malaysia

New Delhi [India], August 10 : State-owned firm BEML Limited has received its maiden overseas contract in the rail and metro segment from Malaysia valued at USD 1 million.

The work is for the retrofit and reconditioning of the Mass Rapid Transport System, according to a company stock exchange filing.

"...we hereby inform that BEML Limited received its maiden overseas contract in the Rail and Metro segment from Malaysia for the Retrofit and Reconditioning of the Mass Rapid Transport System on 09.08.2025, valued at USD 1 million," the company informed stock exchanges.

BEML Limited, a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India's core sectors, including defence, rail, power, mining, and construction, by offering world-class products.

BEML operates in three verticals: Defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with a strong R&D infrastructure and a nationwide sales and service network.

Separately, in early July, BEML Limited inaugurated its newly built state-of-the-art warehousing facility, spread over 0.12 acres, at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Bengaluru.

This marked a significant milestone in BEML's long-term vision of supporting India's aerospace growth and creating a robust supply chain ecosystem for global and domestic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The facility is designed not only to support BEML's internal logistics, but also to offer warehousing and allied services to other OEMs, Tier-1, and Tier-2 players.

BEML envisions to create a Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Technologies within this SEZ, empowering India's self-reliance journey in defence and aerospace while creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

