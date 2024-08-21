BEML, Indian Navy forge strategic partnership to develop advanced marine applications for defence

New Delhi [India], August 21 : In a move towards bolstering India's defense capabilities and advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BEML Ltd., the nation's leading defence and heavy engineering manufacturer, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy.

According to BEML, the MoU was signed today at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi by Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director of Defence at BEML, and Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ACOM (D&R) of the Indian Navy, in the presence of BEML's Chairman & Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, along with top Defence dignitaries.

This agreement marks a pivotal step in enhancing collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy for the Indigenous Design, Development, Manufacture, Testing, and Product Support of critical marine equipment and systems.

The partnership is aligned with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimize dependence on foreign imports.

Under the terms of the MoU, BEML will leverage its extensive expertise in heavy engineering, structural fabrication, hydraulics, diesel engines, manufacturing, testing, and R&D to develop state-of-the-art marine equipment for the Indian Navy.

The collaboration is set to significantly enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with cutting-edge, domestically produced technology.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director at BEML Ltd., emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "This MoU signifies a historic partnership that will not only strengthen India's maritime defence capabilities but also make a substantial contribution to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEML is committed to delivering advanced, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to the Indian Navy. We are confident that our combined efforts will lead to significant advancements in indigenous marine technology."

The collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy is not just about meeting immediate operational requirements; it also aims to fortify long-term defence infrastructure, laying a strong foundation for a more resilient and robust maritime defence sector.

BEML will generate detailed design and manufacturing blueprints for the program and its components, ensuring timely delivery as per the agreed schedule.

BEML will lead the manufacturing efforts for the program's equipment, utilizing its advanced engineering and production capabilities.

BEML will conduct rigorous testing and trials of the developed systems to meet the stringent standards of the Indian Navy.

BEML will oversee the installation and commissioning of the equipment on naval vessels, providing full-spectrum support throughout the process.

This MoU is part of BEML's broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the maritime sector. The company recently established 11 strategic business units, including one specifically dedicated to the "Maritime" domain, focusing on product development and services within the sector.

BEML's involvement in major initiatives such as the Naval Indigenization Plan 2015-2030, the 5th Positive Indigenization List, Swavalamban 2.0, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Maritime Indian Vision 2030, Sagarmala Project, and Jal Marg Vikas Projects positions it to make meaningful contributions to India's maritime sector.

