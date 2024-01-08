Benchmark Agencies marks two decades of technology, trust and teamwork

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Benchmark Agencies Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in the water heating industry, marked 20 years of innovation, excellence, and trust by showcasing the evolution of its products from 2004 to 2024 on Saturday, 6th January



For the past two decades, Benchmark's mission has been to provide the best in residential and commercial water heating services and products. Through a combination of world-class quality equipment, trained technicians, and the effective use of sustainable energy, Benchmark consistently delivers more value for less.



Its key offerings include Residential Water Heater, Commercial Water Heater, Water Treatment Solutions, and Solar Rooftop PV Systems. The company prides itself on making eco-friendly products that enhance home safety and contribute to cost savings.



Speaking at the milestone celebration, Nishith Joshi, Director at Benchmark Agencies, said, “We have always aimed to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Our successful journey of two decades reflects the trust of our customers. We are committed to continuing to serve our growing customer base with the best products and services and look forward to celebrating many more such milestones.”



Dr Purnanand Bhale, Professor at SVNIT, Dr Manish Rathod, Associate Professor at SVNIT, Mathew Cherian, Regional Sales Manager (Middle East & India) at Bradford White Corporation, USA and Johnson Cheng, CEO of Taiwan's Ress Group, were the guests of honour at the celebration. A large number of industry representatives and trade partners also graced the occasion.





Hiren Savai, Director at Benchmark Agencies, said, “Sustainability has been our core focus since day one. We have strived hard to bring green innovation into everyone's life. With the support of our dedicated team and the invaluable trust of our clients, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in residential and commercial water heating solutions.”



As a part of the celebration, Benchmark displayed more than 150 products, showcasing their evolution from 2004 to 2024, at Sunshine Banquet, Satellite. The display, spread over 5,000 sq ft, will continue on Sunday, 7th January.



Benchmark Agencies remains committed to offering premium quality, top-notch service, sustainable outcomes, and groundbreaking technologies in its pursuit of making a positive impact on the environment and the lives of its customers.



On the occasion of the completion of 20 years, Benchmark is grateful to all stakeholders – dealers, distributors, suppliers, partners and millions of customers for their support and trust.

