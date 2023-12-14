Benefits of Starting an SIP with Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Flexi cap funds are a type of mutual funds that offer flexibility to the fund manager in terms of asset allocation across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. The primary goal of flexi cap funds is to provide investors with an opportunity to generate long term wealth by capitalising on the ever-evolving market conditions. You can consider investing in a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with Bajaj Finserv AMC.

Here are some key benefits to consider:

* Diversification: Investing in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund through SIP allows you to diversify your investments across various sectors and market caps. By spreading investments across sectors, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund can help mitigate risks associated with the performance of specific industries or companies.

* Rupee cost averaging: SIPs enable you to buy more units when prices are lower and fewer units when prices are higher. This helps in averaging out the cost over time and reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

* Professional fund management: Benefit from the expertise of professional fund managers at Bajaj Finserv AMC who make informed investment decisions, with an aim to optimize your returns over the long term.

* Flexibility in investment: Flexi Cap Funds offer the flexibility to invest in companies of different sizes (large, mid, and small cap), providing adaptability to market dynamics.

* Potential for better returns: Investing through SIP allows you to benefit from the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging, potentially leading to relatively better returns over a prolonged investment horizon.

* Ease of regular investing: SIPs provide a disciplined approach to investing, allowing you to invest a fixed amount regularly. This automates the investment process and promotes a systematic savings habit.

* Long-term wealth creation: Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, with its focus on long-term capital appreciation, aligns with the goal of wealth creation over an extended investment horizon.

Key features of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

Megatrend Investing approach

Megatrends as powerful currents that shape landscapes, impacting economies, industries, and companies. These currents result from a blend of factors - technological advancements, shifts in consumer behaviours, demographic transitions, environmental concerns, and more. The approach here is like predicting these currents before they arrive, enabling the identification of potential future winner and elevating the prospects of favourable returns in the long run. This forward-thinking approach is the core Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund's strategy.

InQuBe Investment Philosophy

The investment philosophy at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. is centred on the belief that over time, equity investments may yield fruitful returns for our investors. To support this vision, we have a three-stage investment philosophy termed InQuBe, which is a combination of informational, quantitative, and behavioural edge. These edges collectively enable investors to gather pertinent information ahead of the curve, enhance prediction models, and leverage behavioural insights for optimizing the return potential.

In conclusion, starting an SIP with Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund offers a strategic and flexible approach to wealth creation, combining the benefits of professional management, diversification, and the convenience of systematic investing. It's a prudent choice for investors seeking a growth-oriented investment avenue.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India's most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

