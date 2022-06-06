BENGAL BUSINESS COUNCIL to host a knowledge sharing session for entrepreneurs

With a view to bring back the culture of entrepreneurship within the Bengal Bengali community, BENGAL BUSINESS COUNCIL organized a knowledge session for entrepreneurs on June 12, 2022, at Astor Hotel, Kolkata. 'Bongiyo Antorjatik Banijyo Council' was formed last year with an agenda to promote the culture of starting a business rather than seeking a job.

Business in Bengal thrived in the 1800s and continued well into the middle of the 20th century, with prominent names like Prince Dwarkanath Tagore, Baboo Moti Lal Seal, Raja Rajendra Mullick, Baboo Subol Chand Chunder, Sir Biren Mookerjea and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, ruling the roost. This ensured that art, culture, and even the freedom struggle, was adequately funded. Charity became the order of the day, where large acres were donated to build schools, colleges and hospitals. The Bengal Business Council believes it is necessary to bring back this culture for the general welfare of the society.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming knowledge session, Subhashis Dutt, General Secretary, BABC said, "Bengal has always taken a lot of pride in its rich past, essentially comprising of literature, music, sweets and other fine arts. One forgotten aspect has been that of businesses that flourished in Bengal, a century back. The founder members of the council comprises of distinguished and highly successful Bengali entrepreneurs. They feel, it is extremely important to revive this culture, to strengthen the economy of the state, and also create a solid base for bringing back the past dominance of Bengal in various fields, for without economic prosperity, it is very difficult to nurture other disciplines."

With a view to further the cause, BABC is organising a day-long knowledge sharing session, where eminent speakers from various fields will be speaking.

- Dr Amit Chakraborty, the founder of Saicon, shall speak on real estate investing. Dr Chakrabarti has been into real estate investing, for the past 11 years and has created a formidable portfolio of his own

- Sourav Chunder, who is an Advocate practising at the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta and specialises in the fields of Taxation and Constitutional Laws, shall be speaking on certain aspects of Income Tax, that entrepreneurs should be aware of

- Dr Mahua Dutta, educationist and Founder-Director of mycoolguru, shall speak on consumer psychology and content marketing

- Palash Sarkar, export-import consultant and co-founder of Global Business Consulting Group, will be speaking on export import practices

- Moloy Chakraborty, business coach and founder of Beyond Red Ocean Consulting, shall speak on how to achieve exponential business growth

- Avelo Roy, serial tech entrepreneur, startup investor, trainer and MD, Kolkata ventures, shall speak on decision making in business, based on the principles of the Bhagwat Gita

Additionally, the day-long programme shall include felicitations of prominent business houses and entrepreneurs, which includes the Shalimar group, the George Telegraph group, East India Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Group, Techno India Group, Cookme, Chandra's Chemical Enterprises, Bijoli Grill, Sonar Bangla Hotels, Irony Furnitures, Balaram Mullick and Radharam Mullick, Jaya Cinemas, Mohendra Dutt and Sons, Bholanath Paper Centre, D Bhar Palm Candy, Benud Behari Dutt, Tigonis, Tempcon, Zeuss Sports Entertainment, Krishna Mishtanna Bhandar, Girish Ch Dey and Nakur Ch. Nandy, Adwell Event and Advertising, Pagoda Elevators, K. C. Dass and Sons, B Dasgupta and Co, Envirevo Pvt Ltd among others.

