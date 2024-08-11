Bengaluru Airport Becomes First Among Indian Airports To Win 7 FAB Awards

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) of Bengaluru has won seven awards at the Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference and Awards in Ontario California. In various categories, the 080 domestic lounge at Terminal 2 won three awards – airport lounge of the year (joint winner) and two in food and beverage categories.

Chef Dominic Gerard of 080 Lounge, T1 was conferred the Chef of the Year award (Asia Pacific). KIA also begged awards in restaurant design (Asia Pacific) and food-to-go offer. The lounge also includes the Kodagu Cafe, which showcases artwork by local artists, and a peaceful ‘Oasis Lounge’ for relaxation. Mitti Café employs people with disabilities and has the first Airport Mitti Café in collaboration with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL). The CEO of Mitti Alina Alam and the BIAL won the Humanitarian Award for their inspirational collaboration.

The 080 domestic lounge showcases Karnataka’s heritage, a journey through the state’s rich cultural landscape with modern facilities. It is to be noted that the BIAL 080 is the first Indian airport to win recognition in multiple aspects of airport hospitality services with environmental, social, and governance initiatives at the Ontario event.

KIA’s terminal 2 can accommodate 25 million passengers annually and is India’s third busiest airport. It handled over 37.5 million passengers in the 2023-24 fiscal year.