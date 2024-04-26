Bengaluru-based ONNEXT Interio, under the leadership of Mohammed Mudabbir, sets a new standard in interior design, blending creativity and accessibility

In the bustling landscape of interior design, where creativity meets functionality, Mohammed Mudabbir stands tall as a visionary entrepreneur reshaping the industry’s narrative. His brainchild, ONNEXT Interio, isn’t just about crafting spaces; it’s about curating experiences that resonate with the soul of every client, regardless of their background or budget.

ONNEXT Interio is poised to make history in the Indian interior design industry with the launch of an exclusive offer—a pioneering initiative set to revolutionize the way people approach interior design.

With a strategic blend of passion and expertise, Mudabbir embarked on his journey armed with an Interior Designing Diploma and an MBA. His relentless dedication over the past decade sculpted him into a formidable force within the industry. But Mudabbir’s vision extended beyond personal success; it encompassed uplifting the entire sector.

As ONNEXT Interio soared from its inception in 2019, Mudabbir remained intimately involved in every project, infusing it with his signature blend of innovation and pragmatism. However, he understood that sustainable growth demanded more than individual brilliance; it necessitated collective expertise.

In 2023, ONNEXT Interio embarked on a transformative journey. Through meticulous research, Mudabbir identified the gaps hindering the company’s expansion. The solution? A powerhouse team comprising seasoned professionals, each boasting over 15+ years of specialized experience.

The culmination of this strategic overhaul manifested in April 2024 with a bold rebranding initiative. ONNEXT Interio emerged stronger, poised to redefine industry standards and elevate its offerings to unprecedented heights. Under Mudabbir’s leadership, the company isn’t just envisioning growth; it’s sculpting the future of interior design.

But Mudabbir’s success isn’t confined to ONNEXT Interio. His previous venture garnered acclaim, winning prestigious awards like the Fast Emerging Interior Designing Execution Company of the Year and the Interior Designing & Execution Company of the Year (Bengaluru) in 2016 & 2017.

Recently, ONNEXT Interio, under Mudabbir’s stewardship, clinched the Fastest Emerging Interior Designing Company of the Year 2024 at the Pride of Karnataka Awards. It’s a testament to Mudabbir’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Looking ahead, ONNEXT Interio isn’t just aiming to cover every nook of Bangalore; it’s setting its sights on a nationwide presence, aspiring to serve clients in major cities across India. It’s a journey fueled by passion, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence—a journey epitomizing Mohammed Mudabbir’s indelible mark on the world of interior design.

About ONNEXT INTERIO

ONNEXT Interio, the brainchild of Mudabbir, was born from a singular vision—to provide cutting-edge design solutions that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of clients from all walks of life. From middle-class households seeking to transform their living spaces into havens of comfort and style, to the most discerning clientele with refined tastes, ONNEXT Interio is dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to top-notch design expertise.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ONNEXT Interio is more than just a design firm—it’s a beacon of creativity and accessibility in the industry. With Mudabbir’s leadership guiding every step, ONNEXT Interio is poised to revolutionize the way people experience interior design, one space at a time.

With ONNEXT Interio, your dream space is just a palette away. Choose from over 12,000+ vibrant colors meticulously curated to suit every corner of your home—be it your kitchen, wardrobe, living room, or beyond. Our expansive color selection ensures a perfect match for your unique style and preferences, empowering you to create a space that truly reflects your personality.

Backed by a collective team experience spanning over 75+ years, ONNEXT Interio brings unparalleled expertise to every project. From design conception to execution, our seasoned professionals are dedicated to delivering excellence at every turn.

But that’s not all. At ONNEXT Interio, we believe that exceptional design shouldn’t come with a hefty price tag. That’s why we offer well below market prices, coupled with flexible installment plans and comprehensive loan support. With transparent pricing and no surprises, you can trust us to bring your vision to life without breaking the bank.

And because your satisfaction is our priority, we provide round-the-clock customer service availability, ensuring that your needs are met at any hour. At ONNEXT Interio, we’re not just creating spaces—we’re building relationships, one satisfied client at a time. Join us on the journey to transform your home into a haven of style, comfort, and functionality.

Company's Vision

To be the most renowned brand in the world of Interior design space.

Company's Mission

Our mission is to bring comfort and amazing look to each home regardless of their space and pocket size and to deliver the best dream home to our clients making it most lovable place for them.

Address:

Mayfair Co-works No. 4, 1st Floor, Cabin No.15,

Guava Garden above Narmada Restaurant, KHB Colony,

Koramangala, 5th Block, Bengaluru,

Karnataka -560095

Phone No – +91 80 4333 9666 / +91-9972333360 / +91-9606559555

Email – info@onnext.in

