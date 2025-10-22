Bengaluru-based Strategic Technology Consulting Firm Appiness Acquires San Francisco-based AI Specialist iLumaLab

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ San Francisco [US], October 22: Appiness Interactive Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based strategic business consulting firm specialising in solving complex challenges through cutting-edge digital and technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of iLumaLab, a San Francisco-based bespoke AI services company founded by AI prodigy Patrik Slachta. Acquisition enhances Appiness' AI offerings, deeper expansion into North American regions. Enhances portfolio, drives innovation in Appiness' AI Centre of Excellence Program (AI CoE).

The acquisition is a critical addition to the Appiness AI Centre of Excellence Program (AI-CoE). It marks a pivotal step in Appiness' global expansion strategy, further strengthening its footprint in the North American region.

Appiness AI-CoE Program focuses on advancing applied artificial intelligence through research, innovation, and real-world enterprise adoption, bridging strategy, technology, and human insight to create measurable business impact.

Appiness chose iLumaLab for its creative approach to building custom AI experiences that blend automation, data intelligence, and human-centred design. The acquisition brings fresh innovation and experimental capabilities that align perfectly with Appyverse, Appiness' rapidly evolving AI ecosystem focused on transforming how organisations adopt and experience AI.

"Patrik and I first met in San Francisco through the Draper Ecosystem; what began as a shared curiosity for innovation soon grew into a genuine partnership," said Visakh Viswambharan, Founder & CEO, Appiness. "This acquisition is a natural progression of our expansion plans - both in terms of geographies and technology. iLumaLab's philosophy and capabilities fit seamlessly into our mission of helping organisations grow through intelligent innovation. We look forward to onboarding more innovators and tech capabilities to the AI-CoE program and scaling up Appyverse further."

Slachta, an emerging innovator in the AI space, has been deeply involved in developing experimental AI concepts and solutions through iLumaLab. Following the acquisition, the iLumaLab team will become part of Appiness, contributing to the growth of its U.S. operations and the continued evolution of Appyverse, the company's rapidly advancing AI ecosystem.

"Appiness is an inspiring company that has consistently delivered remarkable work for over a decade. Visakh and his team have built a culture that celebrates creativity, curiosity, and bold thinking. The vision behind Appyverse and the AI Excellence Program aligns closely with what we set out to achieve at iLumaLab, making this partnership a natural evolution," said Patrik Slachta, Founder, iLumaLab. "I'm excited to contribute to scaling Appyverse, advancing the AI Excellence Program, and building new products for global markets."

The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Appiness' global journey. With deeper roots in North America and continued innovation driven from India, the company is poised to accelerate the next phase of Appyverse's evolution.

About Appiness Interactive

Appiness is a strategic business consulting firm helping organisations solve complex challenges and scale through technology, innovation, and intelligent design. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in Dubai and Austin, Appiness has earned over 50 international awards and built digital ecosystems for global enterprises across industries. Its AI division, Appyverse, powers automation, analytics, and intelligence-led transformation through a growing suite of AI Colleagues; digital teammates designed to work alongside human teams to enhance productivity and innovation

About iLumaLab

Founded by AI innovator Patrik Slachta, iLumaLab is a San Francisco-based AI studio specialising in bespoke automation and intelligent systems. Built on the belief that AI should feel human and purposeful, iLumaLab creates handcrafted solutions that blend data, design, and imagination to unlock new possibilities.

