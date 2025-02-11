Bengaluru remains top choice for MNCs' expansion as global giants strengthen presence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 : Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, continues to solidify its reputation as the preferred destination for multinational corporations (MNCs) expanding their footprint in the country.

In recent days, several global companies have announced new offices and expansions in the city, reinforcing its position as a technology and innovation hub.

Bosch Global Software Technologies marked a major milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of its new office in Electronic City.

The state-of-the-art facility will accommodate over 5,000 engineering and software development associates, fostering increased collaboration and innovation. The move brings multiple teams under one roof, enabling synergies across software and technology domains.

Adding to Bengaluru's investment momentum, S&P Global India has expanded its presence with a 33,000-square-foot office in Whitefield's PrimeCo City.

The newly launched space, equipped with 300 workstations, will support operations across S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and S&P Global Mobility.

The firm, which already has a workforce of over 650 employees in the city, sees this expansion as a key step in enhancing its operational capabilities.

"The space further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional value while supporting the growth and development of our talented teams," said Nilam Patel, Managing Director - India Operations, S&P Global.

In addition to these developments, NYSE-listed data security company Rubrik announced earlier this year its plans to establish a new office in Bengaluru as part of its India expansion strategy.

The company initially set up an R&D center in Bengaluru in 2019, which has since evolved into a hub for data security and ransomware recovery innovation.

With global players scaling up their operations, Bengaluru continues to thrive as the go-to destination for MNCs, offering a rich talent pool, advanced infrastructure, and a dynamic tech ecosystem.

The city's continued ability to attract investments underscores its pivotal role in India's digital and economic growth trajectory.

