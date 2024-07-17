Bengaluru's Water Crisis: Can the Tech Capital Fight Its Way Back? How Veolia's Water Management Is Preparing for Crisis Situations

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17: With its range of technologies and expertise, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, South Asia helps municipalities and companies to better face the water challenge, through the protection and replenishment of resources. Since 2022, Veolia has been publishing the Barometer of Ecological Transformation every two years, in partnership with the Elabe consulting and research firm globally. Notably, the company has also developed the Water Impact Index (WIIX), a tool that enables companies and municipalities to make better informed choices. It assesses the effects of human activity on water resources and the stress on resources in terms of volume and quantity, thereby determining the water footprint of human activities.

Parched and submerged in sorrow, Bengaluru, India's booming tech hub, fought its worst nightmare. Homes fell silent, businesses sputtered, and the city's famed energy dimmed under the harsh reality of empty taps. This wasn't a temporary blip - it was a major wake-up call. Freshwater accounts for only 2.5% of the world's available water. With the rapid increase in the world's population, accelerating urbanization and global warming, this resource is becoming scarcer. Today, access to drinking water is a major environmental, social and economic challenge for cities and industries.

This gives rise to a lot of questions in the minds of the inhabitants of the city- couldn't the situation be avoided? Was it a classic saga of neglect? And most importantly what next?

Delving deeper into the matter, it is understood that the crisis stemmed from many factors. Bengaluru's population exploded, surging 76% in a decade. But water infrastructure remained stagnant, a relic of a bygone era. The city's once plentiful lakes - its lifeblood - have dwindled by 79%, choked by pollution and encroachment. The data paints a grim picture of Bengaluru's water situation. The city guzzles a massive 2,832 million liters of fresh water daily. While the Cauvery River provides 1,460 million liters, it's not enough. Residents rely heavily on groundwater, pulling out an alarming 1,372 million liters daily. This overuse is causing a water quality crisis. Bengaluru is facing erratic water supplies and the actual threat of running out of usable groundwater.

The water war wasn't just about inconvenience. Residents battled for every drop, some forced to flee the city for their basic right to live. Tech giants, the lifeblood of Bengaluru's economy, felt the pinch as water scarcity disrupted operations and threatened the city's status as a tech magnet.

The city produces a whopping 1.48 billion liters of wastewater daily. Imagine that - enough to fill over 580 Olympic-size swimming pools! But here's the catch: Bengaluru's sewage treatment plants aren't handling it all. This means millions of liters of potentially reusable water are going to waste. In 2004, Bengaluru built a fancy sewage treatment plant with cutting-edge technology. Great start, right? Unfortunately, that seems to be the only one. The city hasn't embraced other modern solutions, leaving many wondering if there's a real plan to fix the problem. Remember Bengaluru's nickname, "City of Lakes"? Well, that's becoming a distant memory. Pollution and development have swallowed up 79% of the city's lakes. These natural water sources were once lifelines for Bengaluru, but now they're a painful reminder of what's been lost.

Treated wastewater can be reused for agricultural irrigation (which alone accounts for 32% of the global market), landscape irrigation (20%), industry (19%) and even groundwater recharge (2% of the global market) - source: GWI 2010. It can also be treated to drinking water standard in certain regions of the world. Find out how we are helping cities become more resilient.

"While other cities like Mumbai embrace advanced smart water technologies, lake rejuvenation, and MBR technologies, mobile plants to treat wastewater, why does Bengaluru, the heart of innovation and technology, lag in similar steps? The city has yet to implement comprehensive initiatives for lake cleaning and cultivation, and sewage water reuse," says Girish Kale, Director, of Municipal Business at Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Bengaluru needs a complete overhaul of its water management system. Here's what the city can do:

* Smarter Planning: Water conservation needs to be a priority in urban development.

* Upgrade Time: The city's water infrastructure is outdated. Modernization with a focus on efficiency and reuse is crucial.

* Learning from Leaders: Cities like Mumbai have been using advanced water treatment technologies. Bengaluru should follow suit. Mumbai City is addressing water management via water treatment technologies in its industrial areas. To quote one such successful impact- roughly 30000 families in the Chembur area near the plant location in Mumbai have benefited from uninterrupted access to fresh water supply for domestic use as a direct impact of Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Veolia WTS)'s advanced technology-enabled STP run at a leading chemical fertilizer factory.

"Some municipal initiatives have achieved excellent results. For instance, MCGM has successfully implemented advanced technologies like MBR technology for their ongoing projects in large STP and river rejuvenation and mobile treatment plants for lake projects provided by renowned water technology providers like Veolia Water Tech Zone. Experts agree that membrane technology offers the best results while using MBR-based STPs combined with other technologies like RO, UV, Ozone, etc. which can make the reclaimed water to nearly potable standards suitable for various uses in cities like Bengaluru," says Kale. Further, he states that cities like Mumbai are turning to treated wastewater for industries, a smart way to stretch their water supplies. Singapore and Namibia are also water warriors, with impressive tech-driven systems that minimize leaks and ensure steady water flow.

Bengaluru's got the brains, so why not use them to solve this water war? Here's the plan:

Smart Meters, Big Wins: Imagine tiny gadgets whispering water usage secrets! The "Internet of Things" (IoT) can track leaks and usage, making water management a breeze.

Wastewater Wizards: Advanced treatment plants can transform icky wastewater into a valuable resource for watering parks or flushing toilets.

Mobile Marvels: Think power banks for lakes! Portable treatment units can clean ponds and lakes, freeing up precious freshwater for homes. From big industries to everyday citizens, everyone has a role to play!

Industry Gurus: Ditch the freshwater and use treated wastewater instead!

Government Guardians: Strengthen those lake protection laws and promote water-saving practices.

Water Warriors at Home: Support Lake restoration efforts and be a water-wise citizen!

The best bit is that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already showing the way by using treated water at the stadium! Bengaluru has the potential to become an innovation oasis, not just for tech, but for water management too!

According to Sharad Tandon, CEO of Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and an industry veteran with 25 years of experience in Mumbai, the MBR-based STPs are like an oasis in urban deserts for cities like Bengaluru. "The MBR-based STPs produce water that can be reclaimed and reused for other purposes. The technology exists to make it fit for human consumption also but we as a public must choose to be without water or condition our mind use even reclaimed water judiciously."

Corporate responsibility also plays a pivotal role. Gleaming examples like the Hebbal Lake restoration undertaken by the Infosys Foundation prove the impact of corporate investment in water-saving initiatives. According to Gopal Madabhushi, Senior VP & Business Leader for South Asia at Veolia WTS, industries need to take the initiative to use sewage-treated water for their industrial purpose vis-a-vis utilizing fresh water from civic bodies. "Such an action will allow the re-purpose of the freshwater for drinking purposes. As such, many companies are in discussion with Veolia WTS to follow this approach. Government and regulators also need to consider providing incentives and other mechanisms to motivate the industries to follow this direction," adds Madabhushi. One effective strategy is incentivizing industries that utilize STP water for their operations. From tax rebates to utility sops and subsidies, local and state governments could incentivize industries to take up such rejuvenation projects and switch to the use of treated water.

Bengaluru at Crossroads: Industry veteran Kiran Kumar with over 35 years in the global water treatment industry too reiterates the importance of adopting treated wastewater to ensure Bengaluru's sustainable growth. Kumar suggests that Bengaluru could do well by avoiding crises like Cape Town's 'Day Zero'. As Bengaluru grapples with its water crisis, it faces a critical choice: take decisive action or suffer irreversible consequences. Strong steps are the need of the hour, like using 100% recycled sewage water for non-drinking purposes.

Breaking the Cycle: A Path Towards Water Security.

But there's hope. Cities around the world are pioneering innovative solutions. Bengaluru can, too.

Wastewater Warriors: Turning Trash into Treasure

New-age technologies can treat wastewater, transforming it into a valuable resource.

Smart H2O Heroes: Data & Tech to the Rescue By embracing data analytics and smart water management systems, Bengaluru can identify leaks and optimize water use.

Lake Revival: Bringing Back Bengaluru's Blue Jewels Restoring and reviving the city's lakes can replenish water supplies and restore Bengaluru's ecological balance.

The Time to Act is Now

Bengaluru has a choice: succumb to water scarcity or become a leader in sustainable water management. By embracing innovation and learning from successful examples, the city can craft a water-secure future. Bengaluru's potential for problem-solving is undeniable. With strong leadership and decisive action, the tech capital can rewrite its water story - and emerge as a global model for water resilience.

