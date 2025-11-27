Benori Recognised in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 27: Benori, a global research and analytics partner headquartered in India, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, recognising its role in enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making for organisations across the world. Founded by Ashish Gupta and Puja Gupta, and backed by industry stalwart Pramod Bhasin, the company has positioned itself as a next-generation research powerhouse delivering high-quality, custom insight solutions through a human-led, AI-augmented model. With clients in more than 70 countries and research delivered in over 20 languages, Benori has built a reputation for providing agile, cost-effective, and globally scalable intelligence.

Since its inception, Benori has been driven by the mission to democratise knowledge and make high-quality research accessible to businesses of all sizes. The firm blends rigorous primary and secondary research with advanced analytics and digital tools to uncover market trends, competitive intelligence, regulatory shifts, consumer behaviour insights, and emerging opportunities across industries. Its deep sector expertise spans professional services, technology and internet, BFSI, consumer and retail, industrials, and global capability centres. Clients rely on Benori for clarity in fast-moving markets, support on strategic decisions, and actionable insight frameworks that go beyond conventional research outputs.

Speaking about the recognition, Co-founder and CEO Ashish Gupta said, "Being named in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud moment for us and a reflection of everything Benori stands for. We founded Benori with a simple but powerful belief: that high-quality knowledge should not be a privilege. Our goal has always been to bring the good light of knowledge to organisations globally, helping them navigate complexity with clear, reliable intelligence. This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep innovating, keep listening to our clients, and keep pushing the boundaries of what insight can enable."

Co-founder and COO Puja Gupta added, "Research today demands speed, accuracy, and contextual understanding. At Benori, we have invested in building a model that combines human expertise with AI-driven efficiency so that clients get the best of both worlds. The DGEMS recognition validates our efforts and motivates us to scale our global footprint, deepen our multilingual research capabilities, and continue delivering insights that empower clients to think clearly and act decisively. This honour belongs to our team, our partners, and the clients who trust us with their most important questions."

Benori's value proposition is rooted in its commitment to intellectual integrity, innovation, and operational excellence. The company operates with a "people-first" ethos, investing heavily in training, research frameworks, and technology that enable its analysts to deliver depth, accuracy, and strategic clarity. Its research offerings have expanded over time to include sustainability intelligencehelping companies assess environmental impact and chart pathways to low-carbon growthas well as future-focused studies on digital transformation, AI adoption, shifting workforce models, and globalisation of knowledge work.

As part of the DGEMS 2025 Select 200, Benori gains enhanced visibility among global entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. The recognition aligns with the company's ambition to expand its AI-integrated insight solutions, forge new international partnerships, and reinforce its position as a trusted research collaborator for organisations navigating an increasingly complex world. With its strong leadership, differentiated research model, and global reach, Benori continues to illuminate the decisions that shape industries and drive sustainable growth worldwide.

