BenQ India in Collaboration with Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation Installs Interactive Displays in 20 Zila Parishad Schools in Solapur District

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: BenQ, a leading provider of advanced display technology solutions, has announced a collaboration with Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation to strengthen its objective of “Promoting education through technology adoption and enhancing learning experiences for students” in marginalized regions. The foundation was started by Ranjitsinh Disale – a coveted Indian educator and the only Indian winner of the ‘Global Teacher’ award. Through this collaboration, BenQ has installed Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in 20 Zila Parishad schools in the district of Solapur in Maharashtra. The IFPs will be used by students and teachers in these schools to access digital content, collaborate on projects, and learn in new and innovative ways.

The IFPs will go beyond being a mere educational tool and aim to serve the ultimate purpose of acting as a window to the world for these children. This collaboration with Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation aims to bring about a holistic change in education standards - a move that hopes to establish parity in the learning curves of the children in the aforementioned community and those in well-resourced regions. Ranjitsinh Disale’s commitment and vision of technology adoption for large-scale social impact and change, especially in the sphere of rural education, are in harmony with the goals and vision of BenQ’s India Corporate Social Responsibility program.

With this collaboration, both BenQ India and the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation hope to provide exposure to the children on information and resources previously not accessible to them - including international educators, digital content and relevant projects. As a part of this partnership, the children were able to witness and marvel at the landing of the Vikram lander, which was a part of the historic Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission.

This is a long-term project for both parties as the aim is to provide community intervention until education standards are uplifted. As a part of the sustenance part of this collaboration, BenQ India has also provided Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) devices for power backup, apart from a central Device Management System (DMS) which will monitor all the IFPs. BenQ India has configured the devices to ensure seamless display of English, Hindi, and Marathi language content, as well as setting up a ‘Live WhatsApp’ group to provide technological assistance to educators and coordinators.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, said, “At BenQ, we firmly believe in technology's potential to revolutionize education and uplift students. This impactful collaboration with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation will empower both students and educators to interact with digital content using innovative approaches. This partnership underscores our dedication to narrowing educational disparities and nurturing a more promising future for students in rural India.”

Ranjitsinh Disale, Founder of the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation said, “We are grateful to BenQ India for extending their support to provide these technology & tools to our students & teachers community. These Interactive Flat Panels represent a significant stride forward for our schools, benefiting both students and educators alike. By enhancing the educational experience and fostering an environment of active participation, these IFPs will undoubtedly elevate the quality of learning. We are excited about the potential they hold to transform education into a more interactive and engaging journey.”

BenQ India’s tryst with the education sector in India continues. The company has a long history of social intervention in the country, including a donation of $1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The firm remains socially responsible and remains committed to using its technology to generate a positive impact on underserved communities.

To learn more about BenQ’s Education solutions, please visit: www.benq.com/en-ap/education.html

Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”, BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor