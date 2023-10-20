BenQ India's CSR Initiative: Bridging The Digital Divide In Schools

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 20: Education is the key to a better future, and technology can play a vital role in making education more accessible and inclusive. However, the digital infrastructure of schools in India is still in its nascent stages, with a significant gap between urban and rural schools.

According to a study in 2021-22, 68% schools in India have functional computers. This means that a majority of students, especially those in rural areas, are deprived of the opportunity to learn using technology.

The digital divide in education has a number of negative consequences. For example, students who do not have access to technology are often at a disadvantage in terms of learning outcomes.

To bridge this gap and make quality education accessible to all, BenQ India, a leading display technology brand, has embarked on a remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation. Ranjitsinh Disale is an Indian teacher from Maharashtra and the winner of $1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020. This endeavor involves the provision of 20 Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) to Zila Parishad schools in Solapur, Maharashtra, a transformative step towards creating a dynamic and immersive learning environment.

Recognizing the urgent need for change and improvement in the educational landscape, BenQ India's collaboration with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation stands as a shining example of corporate social responsibility in action. The core objective of this partnership is to empower Zila Parishad Schools in Solapur, Maharashtra, with advanced technology tools that have the potential to revolutionize the teaching and learning experience. By providing IFPs to these schools, BenQ seeks to arm educators with state-of-the-art teaching aids that enable dynamic and interactive classroom experiences.

Interactive Flat Panels are not just digital displays; they are gateways to a world of engaging and immersive learning. With features such as touchscreen capabilities, interactive whiteboarding, and seamless connectivity, Through IFPs, BenQ is opening up new horizons for educators and students alike where lessons become dynamic and participatory, fostering active engagement and deeper understanding of the subject matter. Moreover, the multimedia capabilities of IFPs can make learning a visually stimulating experience, catering to diverse learning styles and enhancing comprehension.

BenQ's initiative in Solapur, Maharashtra, represents a visionary effort to transform traditional classrooms into hubs of innovation and exploration. It underscores the brand's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on society. By providing access to advanced technology tools, BenQ is not only enhancing the educational experience for students but also empowering teachers to excel in their roles as facilitators of knowledge and critical thinking.

Recently, The Logical Indian had an opportunity to visit the schools, to capture and convey the essence of this remarkable effort by BenQ. Their creative contribution has amplified the impact of this project, spreading awareness and inspiring others to join the cause.

BenQ's collaboration with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation serves as a beacons of hope, illuminating the path towards a more equitable and advanced education system for all. This endeavor reminds us that the power to bring about change lies not only in technological innovation but also in the collective will to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.

