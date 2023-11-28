Bersache Sports: A Remarkable Transformation

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28: Bersache Sports International Private Limited, a leading sports and casual footwear company, founded by Pankaj Garg and co-founded by Surbhi Garg, has come a long way since its modest beginnings in 2022. The company underwent a remarkable transformation in January 2022, shifting its focus to delivering high-quality sports and casual footwear. Today, Bersache processes over 10,000 orders daily through its primary sales channels: Flipkart, its official website, Amazon, Myntra and Meesho.

At the core of Bersache's success is its commitment to meeting the sports and casual footwear needs of individuals across all age groups, with a notable focus on men's sports Footwear. This dedication to quality and versatility has undoubtedly contributed to the company's exponential growth and success.

Bersache's impressive revenue growth is a testament to its strong business model. For the financial year 2022-23, the company reported revenues of 75 crores, and in the preceding month, it generated 10 crores in revenue. Looking ahead, Bersache has set an ambitious revenue target of 120 crores for the entire year of 2023-24.

Bersache's commitment to addressing strong customer demand is evident in its diverse product range, with a notable emphasis on men's sportswear. The company's 20-year history of specializing in footwear further underscores its industry expertise and dedication to offering quality products.

Bersache's ambitious expansion plans are a clear indicator of its confidence in its products and the market's demand for them. Starting in December 2023, Bersache is set to launch its franchise model, with approximately 10 stores already reserved for this expansion phase. The company's mission is to establish 100 stores across India by 2024 and scale up to 250 stores by 2025.

Bersache's remarkable transformation and impressive growth story are a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs and businesses alike. The company's success is a testament to the importance of customer focus, quality products, and a strong business model.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor