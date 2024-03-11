Best Agrolife proposes to acquire Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Pvt Ltd.

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 11: Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) on Saturday announced the proposal to acquire Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Pvt Ltd. (SFCL). SFCL is an established name in field of agrochemicals and innovative process chemistries having an IP portfolio of 10 patents (applied). This strategic acquisition aims to leverage SFCL's significant R&D capabilities, IP portfolio and backward integrated technical manufacturing knowledge. BAL proposes use SFCL's extensive expertise in development of cost competitive and unique manufacturing routes for off patent molecules.

The proposed acquisition will give Best Agrolife access to the complete IP portfolio of SFCL and its R&D division, complementing Best Agrolife's R&D divisions at Gajraula and Noida. Best Agrolife intends to utilise this acquisition for its technical brown field and green field capacity enhancements.

SFCL, bears its heritage to Sudarshan Chemical Industry, a pioneer in this field for 40 years with a legacy of having earned the farmers' trust. As a part of the merger, BAL will gain access to all of SFCL's brands, including "Sutathion", "Suphos", "Suchlor" and "Sumidon". BAL intends to supplement its position in the central and south zones with the SFCL brands.

BAL will be able to extend its reach with the Sudarshan's network of over 2500 dealers. The extended network is planned to be an inorganic growth accelerator in alignment with the proposed capacity expansion at BAL.

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a leading agrochemical company committed to delivering innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture. Presently, BAL boasts manufacturing capacities of 7,000 MTPA for technicals and 30,000 MTPA for formulations across three manufacturing plants situated in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. With a network of over 8,500 distributors across India, BAL maintains an impressive portfolio of 480+ formulations and holds over 115 technical manufacturing licenses. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, BAL continues to set new benchmarks in the agrochemical industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor