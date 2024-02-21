Best Agrolife Receives Patent For Its Novel Innovation Tricolor

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 21: Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), a prominent player in the Indian agrochemical industry, continues solidifying its position as a trailblazer with its latest patent acquisition for the groundbreaking product Tricolor. The patent has been granted to Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd., one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of BAL.

BAL launched this innovative fungicidal composition in July 2023. Already trusted by farmers across India, Tricolor underscores BAL's commitment to revolutionizing crop protection and management methodologies.

Tricolor, a synergistic blend of Strobilurin and Triazole fungicides with sulphur, has earned recognition for its superior efficacy and remarkable results. By combining Trifloxystrobin and Difenoconazole with sulphur, BAL has introduced a broad-spectrum fungicide with prophylactic, curative, and eradicative actions. This unique formulation effectively controls a multitude of crop diseases such as sheath blight, powdery mildew, scab, and alternaria across various crops including rice, tomato, grapes, chilli, wheat, mango, and apple.

Tricolor exemplifies the company's dedication to developing novel solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian farmers. The synergistic combination of active ingredients in Tricolor enhances efficacy and ensures sustainable crop protection, contributing to better crop health and increased crop productivity.

Best Agrolife Ltd's commitment to innovation extends beyond Tricolor. The company's robust pipeline of patented products, including the upcoming launch of Warden Extra and Orisulam, further underscores its leadership in driving advancements in agriculture.

Warden Extra, slated for release in April 2024, promises to deliver enhanced crop protection, building upon the success of BAL's previous innovations such as Ronfen. Meanwhile, Orisulam, a forthcoming patented herbicide, signifies BAL's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of agricultural solutions.

Furthermore, BAL's recent unveiling of Shot Down, a breakthrough synergistic herbicidal composition, marks another milestone in the company's journey of innovation. This product, featuring Haloxyfop, Imazethapyr, and Butylated Hydroxy, is poised to transform soybean cultivation by offering a comprehensive solution for weed control.

The accolades continue to pour in for Best Agrolife Ltd, with the company recently securing the prestigious "Most Innovative Campaign and Product Development" Award at the PMFAI SML Agchem Awards 2024. This recognition from the esteemed Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) underscores BAL's pioneering strides in the industry and its commitment to driving meaningful change through innovation.

Best Agrolife Limited ranks among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The company has a robust portfolio of 480+ formulations and numerous patented products. With 120 technical manufacturing licenses and a network of over 8,500 distributors across India, BAL is dedicated to providing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity. Presently, BAL boasts manufacturing capacities of 7,000 MTPA for technicals and 30,000 MTPA for formulations across three manufacturing plants situated in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir.

