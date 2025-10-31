BEST Certificate Distribution Ceremony 2025: Empowering Students Through Industry-Academia Collaboration at Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: The Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Certificate Distribution Ceremony for 2025 Batch students was successfully conducted at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, on 30th October 2025. The event celebrated the achievements of students who successfully completed the BEST program a flagship skill development initiative jointly offered by Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

This year, a total of 257 students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India successfully graduated from the BEST program. The initiative is specially designed to empower students from smaller towns with essential technical and professional skills, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industrial practices.

The event was graced by Prof. (Dr.) S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor; Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor; Mr. Ravi Kiran Ramasamy, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Mr. Sudhakar Gudapati, Vice President, CSR, Bajaj Auto Ltd. The event was hosted under the guidance of Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of inclusive, skill-oriented education and praised the BEST program as a model for effective academia-industry collaboration. The graduates were applauded for their perseverance and commitment to learning.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT Pune, stated:

"The BEST Program exemplifies how academia and industry can jointly empower youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with employable, future-ready skills. Through such collaborations, we aim to nurture innovators and problem-solvers ready to lead the future."

The BEST program, known for its 70% practical training and industry-driven curriculum, continues to play a vital role in enhancing employability and technical excellence among young engineers across India.

