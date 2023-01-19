Best DeFi Cryptocurrencies for potential gains in 2023: Tron, Tezos, And Big Eyes Coin

Since its beginning, the crypto industry has swept across the financial landscape like a huge wave. It is regarded as the future of the financial sector. The coins that have just entered the crypto market are challenging the perception that cryptocurrencies are unpredictable and volatile.

Major cryptocurrencies that were first introduced a long time ago were developed on a centralized platform, but many are currently moving toward decentralization as newer cryptocurrencies arise on decentralized networks. Some cryptocurrency initiatives like Big Eyes Token (BIG), Tron (TRX), and Tezos (XTZ) show how dependable decentralized ecosystems are and how they provide users more authority. Keep reading to learn more.

Tron (TRX): Providing Better Solutions For Sharing Content

TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that aims to provide a better system for sharing content, giving users exclusive ownership rights and, in particular, enabling them to earn significantly more money from the content they post. Through the use of a peer-to-peer network, this idea cuts out the middleman and enables users to make money by selling directly to consumers. It supports smart contracts, which expands the use of dApps and builds a fully digital entertainment platform. It is also more energy-efficient than the other systems because it uses a special delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) feature. Additionally, it makes use of the TRX cryptocurrency, which enables consumers to pay content producers directly to access their work.

Tezos (XTZ): Secure Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Money TransfersTezos (XTZ) is an open-source blockchain platform that allows peer-to-peer money transfers. It is a secure cryptocurrency that also provides a platform for using smart contracts. As Tezos (XTZ) asserts to be future-proof, it will continue to be cutting-edge and can accept advancements in blockchain technology. Analyzing its features, it appears to be very similar to Ethereum. However, there's a huge difference: Tezos offers a more advanced foundation. It can evolve and upgrade throughout time without the possibility of a hard fork being established. Since their introduction, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have struggled with this problem.

Tezos (XTZ) uses smart contracts to function. This makes it developer-friendly and dApp accessible. It distinguishes itself from other smart contract-based platforms by being more prone to hard forks than others. The project uses the Proof-of-Stake method, which is more effective and energy-efficient than the Proof-of-Work mechanism and facilitates the DeFi network. Users can also stake their tokens to earn money and help offer liquidity, contribute to the platform's advancements, and vote on ideas for protocol upgrades. Tezos (XTZ) introduces a new method for users to participate in the governance of the network through "baking," where they can quickly stake 8000 XTZ tokens.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin Positioning Itself For A Strong Run Next Bull Market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a distinctive digital asset that enhances existing technologies to produce a more useful and enjoyable system. In order to benefit the community, this coin transfers wealth to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It is a community asset with the best interests of its community members at heart. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to incorporate its systems into self-propagating blockchain technology and experiment with DeFi systems.

In addition, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to grow its NFT market share in the cryptocurrency industry. Using NFTs will empower platforms to provide users with access to more material and activities. The token's originality goes beyond its entry into the DeFi universe. It's a distinctive meme token that substitutes a cat-inspired design for the typical dog motif. The presale has been a success so far, and this is an indication of the many feats that come with investing in Big Eyes Coin.

