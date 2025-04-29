Best Essays Named in "Investment in Technologies" Track as Part of the Open Dialogue "Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth"

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 29: The work of the Open Dialogue "Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth" continues at the National Centre "Russia." One of the key topics was "Investment in Technologies," which attracted 22% of participants. Within this theme, expert pitch sessions focused on developing technologies, energy, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions.

Speaking at the session, Professor Saad Sed of the ICHEC Brussels Management School noted the importance of discussing these areas.

"Technologies, trade, artificial intelligenceall of these are critically important for Russia and global development, especially within BRICS. Artificial intelligence has become part of economic growth. I see that entrepreneurship in the digital technology sector is already actively developing in Russia, and this can serve as an example for other countries. I am glad to be here in Moscow and to discuss the future of technologies," said Saad Sed.

Rudiger Tiago, CEO of Tanssi Foundation (Brazil), shared his opinion, emphasising the importance of dialogue for global technological cooperation.

"The Open Dialogue is an important platform, especially for BRICS countries, to discuss prospects for cooperation and technological initiatives. This is an opportunity to establish contacts with new experts, exchange experiences, and find ways for joint development, including in Latin America and other regions," said Rudiger Tiago.

Speaking at the pitch session on "Investment in Technologies," Hugo Matekovich, founder of Tools for the Commons (Brazil), emphasised the importance of international cooperation and noted Russia's high level of technological knowledge.

"We are very pleased that representatives from many countrieslarge and smallhave gathered here to share experiences and opinions. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from each other and build cooperation. I am impressed by the level of technology and technical knowledge that exists in Russia. I am confident that they will play an important role in the future. Thank you for organising such an Open Dialogue and for the warm welcome," noted Hugo Matekovich.

Following the pitch sessions on the first day of the Open Dialogue, participants whose ideas in the field of technology investment received the highest expert evaluation were identified. They have been invited to participate in the panel pitching on April 29.

Among the best essayists are: Naila Mehrabova (Azerbaijan), member of the Supervisory Board of Azersun Holding; Vladimir Chuprov (Russia), Executive Director of the project "Earth Concerns Everyone"; Debjit Chakraborty (India), representative of the Chamber for Indo-Russian Technological Cooperation; Gaurav Mahajan (India), partner at Precept Law Office; Evgeny Osadchuk (Russia), Deputy Director for Digital Technologies at ANO "Digital Economy"; and Michael Bernard Mwidete (Tanzania), student at the National Institute of Transport.

