New Delhi [India], September 8:When travellers search for the best hotels in Port Blair or the best hotels in Andaman, one name consistently shines—Mansha Hotels. With its two flagship properties, Mansha Regency and Mansha Palace, the brand has set new standards in hospitality across the Andaman Islands. From offering the best seafood in Port Blair to creating elegant spaces for events, Mansha Hotels has become the go-to destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

A New Benchmark for Hospitality in Port Blair

Mansha Hotels was founded with a vision to create spaces where world-class service meets the warmth of Andaman hospitality. Over the years, the group has grown into a brand that travellers associate with reliability, comfort, and an unforgettable guest experience.

Located in prime areas of Port Blair, both hotels provide the perfect base for tourists exploring local attractions such as the historic Cellular Jail, Corbyn's Cove Beach, and vibrant marketplaces. Beyond accommodation, Mansha Hotels ensures that every guest experiences a lifestyle of luxury and ease.

Culinary Excellence: The Best Seafood in Andaman

One of the standout features that separates Mansha Hotels from other properties is its culinary offerings. Known for serving the best seafood in Port Blair and the best seafood in Andaman, Mansha Hotels' restaurants have become destinations in themselves.

The chefs at Mansha pride themselves on celebrating the flavors of the sea. Guests can indulge in fresh lobster, crab, tuna, and sardines, alongside signature Andaman delicacies prepared with authenticity and innovation. Locally sourced ingredients ensure freshness, while global techniques give the dishes a unique flair. For food lovers, Mansha Hotels is more than a place to stay—it's a gastronomic journey.

Banquets and Celebrations

Mansha Hotels also stands out for its event spaces, catering to weddings, conferences, and social gatherings. The introduction of Jalsa Banquet, designed to host large-scale events, has firmly established Mansha as a leader in event hospitality.

Whether it's a destination wedding overlooking the sea or a corporate meeting in Port Blair, Mansha Hotels provides the perfect backdrop. The combination of elegant interiors, professional planning, and top-notch catering makes every celebration truly memorable.

Comfort Meets Luxury

When it comes to accommodation, Mansha Hotels ranks among the best hotels in Port Blair thanks to its carefully curated rooms and suites. The properties offer a seamless blend of modern design and comfort, with attention to small details that elevate the stay—plush bedding, curated dining menus, and personalized service.

At Mansha Regency, guests enjoy serene spaces complemented by exclusive facilities such as an in-house spa, available only for residents. Meanwhile, Mansha Palace captures grandeur, offering a more opulent experience in the heart of Port Blair.

Deeply Rooted in Community

Beyond luxury, Mansha Hotels takes pride in being a part of the Andaman community. The group actively supports local culture, employs local talent, and sources produce from regional suppliers. This connection enriches the guest experience, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in authentic Andaman culture while enjoying world-class services.

By hosting over 20 community events every month, Mansha Hotels has become a vibrant hub for locals and visitors, bridging the gap between global hospitality standards and island traditions.

Looking Ahead: Expansion to Havelock

As the demand for premium hospitality in the Andaman Islands grows, Mansha Hotels is preparing to expand its footprint to Havelock Island, one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. This expansion will bring Mansha's signature hospitality and the best seafood in Andaman to a larger audience of travelers.

Why Mansha Hotels Are the Best Hotels in Port Blair

In a competitive landscape, Mansha Hotels has set itself apart through four core strengths:

• Food: Serving the best seafood in Andaman, celebrated by both tourists and locals.

• Service: Personalized, guest-first service that makes every visitor feel at home.

• Ambience: Modern yet warm spaces, designed for comfort, relaxation, and celebration.

• Location: Prime spots in Port Blair offering convenience without compromising tranquility.

This combination ensures that Mansha Hotels isn't just one of the best hotels in Port Blair but also a benchmark for the best hotels in Andaman.

Recognition Beyond Port Blair

While Mansha Hotels continues to dominate the hospitality scene in Port Blair, its reputation extends across the islands and even beyond. For travelers exploring nearby destinations, it is frequently recommended as one of the best hotels in Sri Vijayapuram, showcasing the group's growing recognition as a symbol of quality and trust across regions.

Experience Mansha Hotels

For travelers planning a visit to the Andamans, Mansha Hotels offers far more than just accommodation. It's a promise of memorable stays, exquisite food, and experiences that linger long after departure. From savoring the best seafood in Port Blair to celebrating milestones in grand banquets, Mansha Hotels brings the essence of the islands to life.

