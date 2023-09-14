Best of Both Worlds: Combining Skill Development with Employee Engagement for Sustainable Livelihoods of Beautypreneurs

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 14: Sambhav Foundation, in association with Kantar India Foundation — the CSR arm of Kantar, has been committed to empowering livelihoods via skill development for vulnerable communities. Sambhav Foundation, a not-for-profit building sustainable livelihoods for the underprivileged, has launched its 'on-the-go' Beauty Service Experience for the employees of Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company, at their office premises in Gurugram.

Sambhav, under its CSR innovations, picks workers from its own skilled ecosystem and connects them with wage opportunities to enable financial independence and empowerment, by providing professional beauty services for women in the workplace. The services will be provided by these women beneficiaries trained under the skill development program. Kantar, being one of the drivers of women employees' welfare, comes forward to facilitate beauty services for its own women employees along with Sambhav. Endorsing this 'Women for Women' initiative, Kantar employees are the first to avail services from the 'on-the-go' Beauty Service program, which also aligns with Kantar India Foundation's objective 'Equipping Women for Life'.

"The primary objective behind the 'on-the-go' concept is to ensure these skilled beauticians are given access to business opportunities. While skilling might empower communities to earn an income, access to market linkages and handholding them till they stabilize their business is important for sustained income growth. That is what the 'on-the-go' experience aims to deliver — connect skills to entrepreneurial opportunities," said Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan, Chairperson, Sambhav Foundation.

"Kantar India Foundation is committed to driving positive change beyond business. Our partnership with Sambhav Foundation is a reflection of our social commitment towards 'Equipping Women for Life'. We are proud and delighted to support the 'On-the-go' Beauty Service, as it gives us the unique opportunity of connecting meaningful social impact with enhanced employee experience," said Rajani Athreya, Senior Director, Insights & Country HR Services, Kantar, South Asia.

Kantar India Foundation and Sambhav Foundation have been running skill training programs in beauty and other trades, for underprivileged women in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. This beauty service initiative takes this one step further, by enabling wage-earning opportunities for these skilled beauticians. This distinctive initiative culminates in both employee engagement and sustainable livelihoods and is designed to be a unique women empowerment program. The beauty service will not only be a beauty grooming session for Kantar employees but also a firsthand experience of the impact made by the CSR initiative, powered by Kantar India Foundation and Sambhav Foundation.

Kantar employees made appointments to avail the quick services offered and got an insight into the life of these women beneficiaries via interaction. The initiative is organised as a part the of the ongoing festive season and will go on for 5 days exclusively for Kantar Employees at DLF Cyber Park, Gurugram.

Sambhav Foundation also conducts similar wage-improvement programs in several other trades, as a part of its women-centric initiatives.

About Sambhav Foundation

Sambhav Foundation, is a not-for-profit organisation that envisions a more equitable future for vulnerable communities, including women, youth, and the intellectually challenged, by empowering them with skills and linking them to sustainable livelihoods via education, employment and entrepreneurship. It also ensures smooth functioning of the other aspects of the social grid like healthcare, educational infrastructure, environment and access to affordable financial services to the community.

Sambhav programs have impacted more than 1 million lives in India, including 13K micro-entrepreneurs incubated, in partnership with 2,000 partners till date. The foundation operates a network of 100+ skilling centres countrywide that offer 85+ vocational training courses.

About Kantar India Foundation

Kantar India Foundation is a CSR initiative of Kantar India built on the pillars of inclusive growth, responsible choices, and building a sustainable future for all. Our overarching mission is centered on the empowerment of women through the 'Equipping Women for Life' initiative, which aims to provide women with the means for sustainable livelihoods, thus catalyzing societal progress and reshaping their roles in the workforce. We actively champion a diverse array of development programs, spanning education, livelihood support, healthcare, and more.

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape marketing strategies that shape their future.

