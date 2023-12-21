Best Places to Embrace Christmas Vibes in Hong Kong

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 21: Hong Kong, as the city renowned for its exceptional Christmas atmosphere among Asia, is now adorned with vibrant holiday decorations, while series of events are also taking place one after another during the festive season. Below are some of the finest spots for visitors to experience the Christmas vibes in Hong Kong. With glistening lights and alluring Christmas ornaments, let's celebrate the joys of Christmas in Hong Kong and enjoy the festive spirit that trickled every corner of the city!

Hong Kong WinterFest: From the 20-meter-tall Christmas tree, standing at the centre of Christmas Town to the exciting new 10-minute "Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics" displays on the Victoria Harbour seaside, visitors from around the world will be delighted by these seasonal displays.

Tsim Sha Tsui Christmas lights: Kowloon's bustling shopping and nightlife districts Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui are well-known for their dazzling Christmas light displays. This year British artist Rupert Newman presents a digital light show specifically created for Hong Kong titled "In-Between the Sky: A Festive Beacon." The light display is projected onto the Sino LuminArt Facade of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre.

Harbour City: Christmas comes alive with a whimsical display of 100 special 2000% Disney-themed BE@RBRICKs. Adding to the enchantment, the 'Bear Rocket Launch Station' at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt invites tourists to join in the unique Merry Spacemas celebration. Hong Kong transforms into a festive playground, blending Disney magic with the spirit of Christmas for a truly delightful holiday.

1881 Heritage: The historic former police compound turned luxury cultural and shopping mecca is bringing some botanical flair to the festive season with its Victorian-inspired greenhouse.

