Best Quality Construction Award by Realty Quarters 2023 – Atharv Lifestyle

Transforming Vile Parle, One Landmark at a Time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: In a remarkable achievement, Atharv Lifestyle, the top builders in Vile Parle, has been bestowed with the prestigious “Best Construction Quality 2023” award. The recognition was given by Realty Quarter, a leading real estate and construction industry media platform, during the 6th-anniversary celebration of the Real Estate & Construction Industry Leadership Awards 2023. The event, in association with Trans India Group, took place at The Orchid Hotel, Cascade Rooftop, Mumbai on April 21st, 2023.

The award ceremony brought together distinguished personalities and stakeholders from the real estate and construction sectors, celebrating excellence and innovation within the industry. Atharv Lifestyle’s outstanding commitment to construction quality, design, and innovation made them stand out among their peers, ultimately leading to this prestigious recognition.

Directors Sachin Gunjal and Shailesh Shah’s partnership has seamlessly blended their visions and energy within Atharv Lifestyle. Their shared philosophy drives the company’s success in delivering prestigious projects. Founded in 2013, Atharv Lifestyle embarked on a mission to transform the landscape of Vile Parle. In less than a decade, the company has managed to earn a stellar reputation by creating iconic landmarks across the city.

At the heart of Atharv Lifestyle’s success lies a dedicated team of professionals who go above and beyond to ensure the delivery of superior construction quality. Spearheading this formidable team is Mr. Lalit Hirani, the Project Head, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Atharv Lifestyle’s success. Under his guidance, the company has embraced cutting-edge technologies and best practices to raise the bar for construction standards.

Abhijeet Sawant, the Construction Head, is another key figure at Atharv Lifestyle, responsible for overseeing the on-site execution of projects. His meticulous approach and stringent quality control measures have played a pivotal role in maintaining the highest construction standards, leading to the well-deserved recognition received at the Realty Quarters awards.

Additionally, Nitin Wagle, the Senior Consultant at Atharv Lifestyle, has contributed immensely to the company’s growth and achievements. With his expertise and industry knowledge, he has helped shape strategic decisions that have further solidified Atharv Lifestyle’s position as a frontrunner in the real estate and construction domain.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Shri Kripashankar Singh Ji and Shri Abhijeet Rane, who presented the award to the Atharv Lifestyle team. Their presence at the event further emphasizes the significance of the recognition and acknowledges Atharv’s dedication to brilliance in the construction sector.

Atharv Lifestyle’s commitment to quality construction and customer satisfaction has won the hearts of homeowners and investors alike. Their landmarks in Vile Parle not only reflect superior craftsmanship but also boast thoughtful designs that cater to modern lifestyles. These factors have been pivotal in establishing Atharv Lifestyle as a leading force in the real estate market.

With the “Best Construction Quality 2023” award added to their repertoire, Atharv Lifestyle continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. As they move forward on their journey to create more iconic landmarks, their dedication to innovation, design, and quality will undoubtedly shape the future of Vile Parle’s real estate landscape.

In conclusion, Atharv Lifestyle’s recognition at the Realty Quarters awards serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to mastery in construction. Through their visionary leadership, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach, Atharv Lifestyle continues to redefine the standards of quality construction in the real estate industry. As they celebrate this well-deserved achievement, the company remains focused on their mission to build not just homes but lifestyles for the generations to come.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor