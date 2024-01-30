Best Selling Axis Bank Credit Cards

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 30: Axis Bank, being one of India's biggest private banks offers credit cards to cater to individuals with varied spending preferences. One can choose a credit card based on the lifestyle i.e. shopping, travel, rewards, and cashbacks. From basic credit cards to premium credit cards concentrating on providing a luxurious experience to the users, Axis Bank has a wide range of credit cards. Let us analyze the top credit cards offered by the bank to see which card provides the maximum benefits.

A) Axis Bank Neo Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of Axis Bank Neo Credit Card:

Premium benefits

* Monthly 2 times - Up to INR 120 off* at Zomato

* 5%* off on Utility Bill Payments on Amazon Pay

* 10%* off on BookMyShow and Blink It

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 0

* Annual Fee: INR 0 (Limited Period Offer. Available on select channels only)

B) Axis Bank MY Zone Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card:

Premium benefits

* Free SonyLiv Premium subscription for 1 year worth INR 999

* Monthly 2 times - Flat INR 120 off* at SwiggyUp to INR 1000* off on AJIO (minimum spend of INR 2999)

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 500Annual Fee: INR 500

C) Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card:

Premium benefits

* Welcome benefits worth INR 600

* Unlimited cashback from Flipkart and many more enjoy our airport lounge access (4 times per year)

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 500

* Annual Fee: INR 500

D) IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

: Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

Premium benefits

* Now seamlessly Pay with UPI using your credit card. Cashback of up to Rs.250* on fuel spends4% value back on fuel spent at Indian Oil outlets

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 500

* Annual Fee: INR 500

* 2nd year onwards: INR 500 (waived on spends of INR 50,000 in a year)

E) Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

Premium benefits

* Choose any one voucher worth INR 12,500 from the below options: 8 Airport Concierge Services per year unlimited lounge access.

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 12,500

* Annual Fee: INR 12,500

F) Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card

Premium benefits

* 1 Complimentary Economy Ticket on joining

* Complimentary Club Vistara Base membership to 3 additional Economy Tickets on milestone spends

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 1,500

* Annual Fee: INR 1,500

G)Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Card:

Premium benefits

* 1 complimentary Economy Premium Ticket on joining

* Complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership

* Up to 4 additional Economy Premium Tickets on milestone spends

Fees

* Joining Fee: INR 3000

* Annual Fee: INR 3000

H) Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card

Premium benefits

* 12,500 EDGE RPs redeemable against Multi brand vouchers worth Rs.5,000*Double the benefit upon achieving the spending milestone of Rs.2.5 lakh**

Fees

* Joining Fee: Rs.1500 (NIL for Priority Customers)

* Annual Fee: Rs.1500

I) Axis Bank Select Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis Bank Select Credit Card

Premium benefits

* 10,000 EDGE REWARD Points worth INR 2,000

* Flat INR 200 off on Swiggy.

* Buy One and Get One ticket FREE on BookMyShow

Fees

* Joining Fee - INR 3,000 (NIL for Burgundy Customers)

* Annual Fee - INR 3,000 (waived on spends of INR 6,00,000 in an anniversary year)

J) Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

Welcome Benefit

* Amazon eVoucher worth Rs.500 on the first card transaction

Cashback

* 25% cashback on Airtel Mobile, Broadband, WiFi, and DTH bill payments

* 10% cashback on BigBasket, Zomato and Swiggy

Other Features

* 4 Complimentary lounge visits at select domestic airports

* 1% fuel surcharge waiver

K) SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the SpiceJet Axis bank Voyage Credit Card:

Special Service

* INR 1500 worth of SpiceJet Flight vouchers on doing 2 transactions in the first 30 days as a welcome benefit

SC Points

* Upto 18 SC Points on credit card spends

Top Features

* Complimentary 1-year SpiceClub Silver membership

* Upto 6000 Bonus SpiceClub Points as a milestone

* Renewal benefits up to 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a year

L) Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Axis bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card:

Special Service

1 complimentary Business class ticket on joining

Club Vistara Points

* 6 CV points on every spend of INR 200

Top Features

* 10000 CV points on spends on 1L in the first 90 days

M) Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card:

Welcome Benefit

* 30000 EDGE REWARD Points on doing upon 3 transactions within 30 days from card issuance date

Cashback

* 10% Cashback on SAMSUNG purchases all year around, across products & services. This is in addition to other and over & above all offers

Edge Rewards

* Complimentary EazyDiner prime membership for 1 year

* Complimentary PRIORITY PASS membership with 6 international lounge visits per annum

N) Samsung Axis Bank Signature Credit Card

Mentioned below are the benefits and fees of the Samsung Axis Bank Signature Credit Card:

Welcome Benefit

* 2500 EDGE REWARD Points on doing 3 transactions within 30 days from the card issuance date

Cashback

* 10% Cashback on SAMSUNG purchases all year around, across products and services. This is in addition to and over and above other all offers

