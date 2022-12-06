BestDoc Concierge bags Innov8 Talks Startup Competition prize at Global Health 2022 in KSA

Afsal Salu- Cofounder of BestDoc

New Delhi (India), December 6: Bestdoc – an end-to-end Patient Experience and Engagement solutions provider, deployed in over 250 Hospitals and Clinics across India and the Middle East has bagged the Innov8 Talks Startup competition. BD Concierge, the flagship product of BestDoc Technology has won first prize at the recent Innov8 Talks Startup Competition. The competition was a part of the Global Health Exhibition held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. BD Concierge was among the 24 startups from Asia and Europe that participated in this competition. Four HealthTech innovations made it to the final round, where BD Concierge eventually emerged as the winner. The award underscores BD Concierge’s potential in accelerating digital transformation at healthcare facilities for improving patient and staff experiences.

Commenting on this win, Afsal Salu, co-founder and CEO of BestDoc said: “It’s a big honour and a responsibility to get recognition for Concierge, our innovative CX Technology solution, on a global stage. We would like to thank the eminent judges for validating the global potential of an innovation that’s being loved by hospitals in India and the GCC. Our next milestone is to ensure 500+ providers in the Middle East and APAC benefit from this solution by FY23.”

BestDoc Concierge is a SaaS-based, all-in-one request management solution for patients, department staff, and administrators. By operating as a command center for IP patient requests, BD Concierge makes it simple for hospitals to always deliver top-notch IP patient services while maximising operational effectiveness. The multi-lingual solution (supports Arabic) enables patients to request & stay informed in real-time, while helping admin staff to understand who is working on the jobs, the turnaround time, and even get escalations for delayed or unassigned jobs.

Apart from patients, the device-agnostic solution is highly popular among housekeeping, maintenance, F&B and IT departments at hospitals. It is also loved by nursing teams for its ability to reduce their non-clinical workload and allowing them to focus on patient-centric activities.

Apart from its many benefits in healthcare, BD Concierge can help in improving customer and staff experience in other sectors, such as hospitality. Speaking of its broad appeal across industries, Midhun Subramanian, head of marketing at BestDoc said: “We are happy to see this recognition for BD Concierge and its universal appeal in improving customer and staff experiences. This is in line with our vision to provide 5-star hospitality experience to all hospitals. The market validation of BD Concierge in the GCC market shows that the industry is ready and in fact demanding user-friendly digital transformation of patient experience, today.”

The award includes prizes worth $20,000, including a complimentary stand at Global Health Exhibition, 2023 and a 3-month Mentorship programme with the Ministry of Health, KSA.

BestDoc’s omni-channel, modular patient experience and engagement solutions enable seamless interactions between patients, doctors, and hospital staff. The OP & IP experience solutions offered by the company are successfully used in medical facilities of all sizes, providing patients and healthcare providers with a truly digital experience.

For more information please visit https://www.bestdocapp.com/

