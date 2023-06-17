Bestselling Author Prriya Kaur Releases Two Reiki Books: "Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself" and "Reiki III: The Path to Your Hidden Energy"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Renowned Author, Entrepreneur, Reiki Grandmaster and Life and Business Strategist, Prriya Kaur, has once again proven her mastery in empowering individuals to reach their full potential, this time through her latest books on Reiki. With her latest additions to the literary world, Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself and Reiki III: The Path to Your Hidden Energy, Prriya Kaur solidifies her position as an international bestselling author and an influential figure in personal and professional development.

Prriya Kaur's journey to success is nothing short of inspiring. As the Founder Director of Prriya Success Academy in the United Kingdom, she has impacted the lives of thousands of individuals through her transformative online courses, captivating books, and engaging live seminars and webinars. Having authored six international bestsellers prior to these latest releases, Prriya Kaur has consistently demonstrated her expertise and deep understanding of the human psyche.

With Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself, Prriya Kaur dives into the world of energy healing and presents readers with an accessible guide to harnessing the transformative power of Reiki. In this book, she shares the science behind the magic of Reiki, which can tackle many problems through Reiki ranging from the most common headache or common cold to the most complicated anxiety issues or depression. This book serves as a guide to learning about Reiki, its origin and history, the human body, its chakras and the various positions to heal.

Reiki III: The Path to Your Hidden Energy takes readers on a journey to uncover the untapped potential within themselves. Through this book, the readers can figure out who is the right Reiki teacher for them, what are the different Reiki symbols and how to measure the consciousness in their organs and muscles before and after performing Reiki through the Map of Consciousness. This book also prepares the readers to take a Reiki masterclass by suggesting when they should take a Reiki class and what they should do before their Reiki class for the best results. This book is particularly beneficial for those who want to teach Reiki to others. It has clear instructions on how to give Reiki attunement and become a Reiki practitioner.

Prriya Kaur's ability to connect with her readers and deliver profound insights in an engaging manner is what sets her apart as an author. Her books have become indispensable resources for those seeking personal transformation, professional success, and a greater understanding of themselves, and these latest books are set to carry her impact even further.

