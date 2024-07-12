'Beti Badhai Parv': Honoring academic excellence of female students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: Shreeji Jewellers situated in Ahmedabad has built a reputation for providing unique and intricate jewellery designs coupled with exceptional service. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a loyal customer base. Driven by respect and gratitude towards their customers, Shreeji Jewellers continues to contribute to society in numerous positive ways.

Shreeji Jewellers' journey of 25 years is marked by a deep bond with their customers, who trust and cherish their brand. Known for their exquisite craftsmanship and dedication, they have created timeless pieces that resonate with elegance and tradition. As a part of their corporate social responsibility, Shreeji Jewellers has initiated several campaigns to give back to the community, including their notable CSR initiative, "Beti Badhai Parv."

For the past five years, Shreeji Jewellers has been celebrating the achievements of young girls through their CSR initiative, "Beti Badhai Parv." Initiated by Shri Harshad Soni, the founder of Shreeji Jewellers, this event aims to honor the success of girls who have passed their 10th and 12th grade board exams. Under the campaign line "Beti Badhai Parv - Dikariyo ni safalta ne sanman," Shreeji Jewellers distributes silver coins and trophies as tokens of respect and encouragement to these bright students. This initiative not only rewards academic excellence but also promotes the importance of girl education. Shreeji Jewellers takes immense pride in supporting and empowering the future women leaders of our society through this heartfelt gesture. Their dedication to social responsibility and the well-being of the community further strengthens their bond with their customers.

