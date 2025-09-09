Better infrastructure, pricing clarity essential for EV adoption: Industry experts

New Delhi [India], September 9 : To boost consumer confidence in India's growing electric vehicle (EV) market, industry executives have stressed the need for urgent policy action aimed at setting clear quality standards, strengthening service infrastructure, and ensuring transparent pricing.

These measures, they say, are crucial for accelerating EV adoption and building long-term trust among consumers.

World EV Day is a global celebration dedicated to promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation. It takes place annually on September 9th, marked as a focal point for awareness and action in the e-mobility movement.

"To build consumer trust, urgent policy focuses on quality standards, service infrastructure, and pricing clarity are essential," said Arun Pratap Singh, Co-founder & COO, Matter.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Bharath Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Emobi, said, "To unlock India's EV potential, we need a stronger policy push, faster infrastructure roll-out, and deeper investments in domestic R&D and battery innovation."

Abhishek Dwivedi, co-founder and COO of Eveez, said that the startups operating in the EV space will have a lower cost of capital, making their ventures operate more efficiently.

The cost reduction will also spur innovation and help EV startups operationalise their novel ideas. We might witness more investment in new EV business models such as Battery Swapping stations or renting/leasing platforms," Dwivedi added.

From a financial perspective, Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings, said, "Currently, the entry-level compact ICE sports utility vehicle (SUV) is about Rs 3.8 lakh cheaper than a comparable entry-level electric SUV. With the tax cut, this price gap will widen, making electric PVs less attractive.

"However, falling battery prices, lower running costs, supportive government policies, rapid rollout of charging infrastructure, and new model launches will continue to drive demand for electric PVs over the medium term," Upadhyay said.

Adding to the discussion, Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Motovolt Mobility, said, "The need for affordable and reliable passenger and goods mobility is growing as traffic congestion, air pollution, and the pursuit of a decarbonised society intensify."

Highlighting a critical but often overlooked area, Vimal Singh, Founder, ReadyAssist, said, "The real test for EVs in India lies beyond the factory floor and charging stations, it's in building a robust service ecosystem. We need well-trained technicians, reliable roadside support, and nationwide service networks to assure customers that help is always at hand."

As India seeks to scale up EV adoption, voices from across the sector concur that a coordinated policy approach, ecosystem readiness, and consumer trust will be crucial to driving sustained growth in the electric mobility segment.

