BEUMER Group unveils manufacturing facility at Reliance MET City to expand India footprint

New Delhi, Dec 11 Reliance MET City on Thursday announced the inauguration of global major BEUMER Group’s state-of-the-art factory at its integrated smart city in Haryana.

BEUMER Group has chosen MET City as its preferred destination for expanding its manufacturing footprint in India.

The new facility will support the company’s growing demand in India and international markets, enabling faster delivery, enhanced customisation, and seamless integration with the region’s expanding industrial supply chain, according to a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome BEUMER Group to MET City’s world-class industrial ecosystem. Their decision to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility here reflects the confidence global companies place in MET City’s superior infrastructure, strategic location, and investor-friendly environment,” said Shrivallabh Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance MET City.

This milestone further strengthens our vision of building India’s most advanced and sustainable industrial township, he mentioned.

Reliance MET City, with over 600 companies, more than 40,00+ jobs created, and IGBC Platinum-rated sustainability credentials, continues to attract global and domestic enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, electronics, green mobility, and emerging technologies.

The newly-inaugurated facility reinforces MET City’s position as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and global enterprises, the company said in a statement.

The opening of BEUMER Group’s factory marks another significant step in MET City’s mission to foster global partnerships, drive economic opportunities, and strengthen India’s manufacturing competitiveness.

MET City is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is developing the smart city on over 8,250-acre land in the district of Jhajjar near.

The project has already seen completion of trunk infrastructure comprising of power infrastructure including 220 KV substation developed by MET City, Water treatment plant, water distribution network, wide road network and extensive landscaping.

The project has emerged as a key driver of economic growth in the state and the region. It currently provides direct employment to over 40,000 individuals across 100 operational companies and more than 200 companies under construction and counting.

