Beyond Beauty: Marvelous Mrs. India - Where Elegance Meets Empowerment in a Truly Extraordinary Celebration

New Delhi [India], January 20: A glittering shimmering night saw the inaugural edition of Marvellous Mrs India come to a befitting finale! The pageant was conceptualised by Dr Aditi Govitrikar with the objective to help married women develop grace, poise, and self-confidence.

Since its announcement in July 2023, mentors such as Brahmakumari Sister Shivani, Gaur Gopal Das, Mrs Galaxy Chahat Dalal, Noyonika Chatterjee, Farhat Gupta, Mickey Mehat, Lakme and show director Vahbiz Mehta were bought on board, to share their pearls of wisdom with the participants.

The journey of hopeful aspirants reached a crescendo at the Crossroads banquets in Delhi with judges Anjali Sahni, Rina Dhaka, Ritu Shivpuri and Mickey Mehta crowning Dr. Sunita Dia, resident of South Carolina, USA originally from Rajasthan as the winner.

"My profound aspiration is to serve as a source of inspiration, encouraging fellow working mothers to harmonize their passions with their professional journeys, all with a touch of grace," she said, accepting her award.

Runner up Sonal Dawda currently lives in Dubai is a marketing & corporate communications professional and a theatre Actor by passion. "My father worked with Indian Railways and I've enjoyed exploring India as a child. Now, I do the same with my 13 year old. I strongly believe in continuous improvement and have a motto of never giving up," she said.

Second runner up Raksha Chhadva, residing in Mumbai is a naturopath, dietitian and a nutrition counsellor by profession has recently completed her nutritional psychiatry form Harvard medical college. "Life has thrown a lot of challenges at me, and I have seen myself always sail through them and become a better version of myself. I believe learning never stops whether it's through an education system or through the university of life," she said.

There were four rounds to the pageant. The introduction round led to the shortlisting of the top 10. This was followed by a Q&A after which the final top 5 were announced. Then there was a common question followed by the crowning of the winners.

Expressing gratitude to all those who had made the pageant possible, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, chief patron of the pageant said, "all our participants have validated my reason for beginning marvellous Mrs. India. Married women showcase their unique talents, build relationships with other like-minded individuals, and gain experience in an exciting and competitive atmosphere."

Dr Aditi Govitrikar India's first Mrs. World is a supermodel, actor, medical doctor, and a Harvard trained psychologist was crowned Mrs World at a highly competitive tournament in Las Vegas in 2001.

Designer Anjali Sahni provided gowns for the finale. House of Manaa, Lakme Salon, Mindbury, Viveda Wellness, We Work and author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta were the gifting partners.

