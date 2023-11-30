Beyond Boundaries: Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 Emerges as Asia’s Largest Pilgrimage Expo with 100+ Partners & Exhibitors

New Delhi (India), November 30: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) proudly declares the Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 as Asia’s Largest Pilgrimage Expo, set to unfold from the 16th to the 18th of January at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

A Milestone in Pilgrimage Expositions:

With a vision to transcend boundaries and foster cultural understanding, AATCOC, under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Abdul Musaddiq, has curated an expo that goes beyond the ordinary. The Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 stands as a testament to the commitment to creating an unparalleled platform for pilgrimage-related businesses, professionals, and enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

Record-Breaking Participation: The expo boasts participation from over 100 partners and exhibitors, making it the largest of its kind in Asia. This extensive network of collaborators represents a diverse range of industries, from travel agencies and hospitality services to technology providers and cultural organizations.

Unprecedented Exhibitor Presence: Over 100 exhibitors are set to showcase their offerings, creating a dynamic and comprehensive display of the latest trends, innovations, and services related to Hajj and Umrah.

Massive Visitor Turnout: Anticipating a significant interest, the expo expects to welcome 6000+ visitors, including pilgrims, travel enthusiasts, and industry professionals, providing a unique platform for networking and collaboration.

Insightful Conferences and Panel Discussions: The three-day event will feature 50+ industry speakers participating in conferences and panel discussions, offering insights into the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities within the pilgrimage and religious tourism sector.

Educational and Cultural Enrichment: Renowned scholars and experts will conduct interactive sessions, providing attendees with deep insights into the cultural and religious significance of Hajj and Umrah. The expo aims to serve as an educational platform, promoting a deeper understanding of these sacred journeys.

Media Partnership: With the support of 100+ media partners, the expo ensures widespread coverage and dissemination of its key highlights, reaching audiences globally and further solidifying its position as a landmark event in the pilgrimage and tourism industry.

Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of AATCOC, shared his excitement about the expo:

“The Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 is not just an event; it’s a milestone in cultural exchange and religious tourism. We are thrilled to have over 100 partners and exhibitors on board, showcasing the diversity and richness of the pilgrimage experience.”

Diverse Partnerships:

The expo’s success is attributed to the collaborative efforts of a diverse range of partners, including official airlines, co-sponsors, associate sponsors, supporting partners, featured sponsors, technology partners, media partners, and magazine partners.

For More Information:

Individuals, businesses, and media representatives interested in learning more about the Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024, participating as exhibitors, or exploring sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to visit the official website at http://www.ahuexpo.com or contact the organizing team via email at connect@ahuexpo.com or by phone at +9180 45684568.

Join the Celebration:

The Asian Hajj and Umrah Expo 2024 invites pilgrims, travel enthusiasts, and industry professionals to be part of this historic event. The countdown has begun, marking the emergence of Asia’s Largest Pilgrimage Expo.

About AATCOC:

The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Asian and Arab nations. AATCOC is committed to creating platforms that promote mutual understanding and collaboration.

