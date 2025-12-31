Beyond Classrooms: DPSG Palam Vihar and 1011Sports Build the Future of School Sports

New Delhi [India], December 31:At a time when schools across the country are redefining what holistic education truly means, DPSG Palam Vihar has taken a decisive step beyond traditional classroom learning with the inauguration of a dedicated Pickleball Arena on its campus. This forward-looking initiative reinforces the institutionʼs belief that education must nurture not only academic excellence but also physical well-being, character development, and essential life skills.

Developed in collaboration with 1011Sports and RallyGully, the state-of-the-art Pickleball Arena reflects DPSG Palam Viharʼs continued commitment to integrating structured sports into everyday student life. By introducing a globally emerging sport at the school level, the institution aims to offer students diverse opportunities to engage in physical fitness, teamwork, and healthy competition within a professionally managed and safe environment.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Anshul Pathak, Chairman, DPSG Group, emphasized the schoolʼs philosophy of balanced education. “At DPSG, we strongly believe that education extends far beyond academics. Sports play a vital role in shaping discipline, resilience, leadership, and emotional strength in students. The introduction of pickleball aligns with our vision of providing globally relevant sporting opportunities that prepare learners for a dynamic and competitive world,ˮ he said.

Highlighting the importance of a strong sports ecosystem, Mr. Gagan Joshi, Co- Founder, 1011Sports & Sportsynthesis, spoke about the long-term impact of access to quality infrastructure. “Sports excellence begins with access—to the right facilities, trained coaches, and a safe environment. Our partnership with DPSG Palam Vihar is focused on building sustainable, professionally managed sports infrastructure that nurtures young talent from the grassroots and encourages lifelong engagement with sports,ˮ he shared. He also noted that the arena was developed with a conscious choice of green over grey, prioritizing environmentally mindful design over short-term economics to create a facility that can breathe and coexist responsibly with its surroundings.

Adding perspective on the sportʼs rapid rise, Mr. Aditya Khanna, President, Pickleball Association, noted, “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally due to its accessibility and inclusive nature. Introducing it in schools will significantly accelerate awareness, participation, and structured competitive pathways in India.ˮ

Emphasizing community engagement, Mr. Bhanu and Mr. Akshit, Founders of RallyGully, highlighted that the arena is designed not only for students but also for the wider community, helping foster a vibrant and inclusive sporting culture.

The Pickleball Arena will support structured coaching programs, student training, community play, and inter-school tournaments, further strengthening DPSG Palam Viharʼs commitment to well-rounded education. Summing up the vision, Mrs. Ruchi Bhatia, Principal, DPSG Palam Vihar, reiterated that true education trains both the mind and the body—preparing students not just for academic success, but for life.

