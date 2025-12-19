Beyond the Scalpel: How AI and Robotics Are Rewriting the Rules of Joint Surgery in Odisha -Insight by Dr Dibya Singha Das

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 19: For decades, the phrase "under the knife" has struck fear into the hearts of patients suffering from chronic joint pain. It conjures images of large incisions, long hospital stays, and painful recoveries. But as we move further into 2025, that narrative is becoming obsolete. Dr Dibya Singha a leading robotic surgeon in Odisha states that in operating theatres right here in Bhubaneswar, we are no longer just "surgeons" wielding scalpels; we are pilots of precision technology.

The "guesswork" of traditional orthopedicseyeballing angles and relying on manual alignment guidesis being replaced by the sub-millimeter accuracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic-Assisted Surgery.

The End of "One Size Fits All"

The most profound innovation isn't just the robot; it is the Digital Twin technology we now utilize. Before a patient even enters the operating room, we use CT scans to create a 3D virtual model of their unique anatomy. This allows us to plan the surgery on a computer first, sizing the implant to the patient's specific bone structure. We are no longer fitting the patient to the implant; we are fitting the implant to the patient.

The Robotic Advantage: A Surgeon's "Guardian Angel"

There is a common misconception that the robot performs the surgery. It does not. The surgeon is always in control. The robotic arm acts as an intelligent guidea "guardian angel" that physically prevents the surgeon from going outside the pre-planned boundaries. This haptic feedback ensures that we preserve vital ligaments, arteries, and healthy bone that traditional methods might sacrifice. This leads to less pain and faster healing.

Why This Matters for Odisha

Historically, patients from Odisha felt compelled to travel to metros like Delhi or Mumbai for advanced care. Today, Bhubaneswar has emerged as a center of excellence for Orthopedic Robotics. We are seeing patients walkwithout supportwithin hours of surgery. We are seeing scars that are barely visible. We are seeing a return to active life in weeks, not months.

The Future is Biologic

Looking just over the horizon, the next leap is the convergence of Robotics and Orthobiologics. We are moving toward a future where we don't just replace joints; we regenerate them using a patient's own stem cells and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), delivered with robotic precision to the exact site of cartilage degeneration.

Pain is inevitable in life, but suffering is optional. With these innovations, we are not just fixing bones; we are restoring the freedom of movement, right here at home.

