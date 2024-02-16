Beyond Transactions: A Guide to Transformative Sales Negotiation

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16: Anirban Majumder, a seasoned professional with 24 years of work experience in different multinationals has collaborated with Clever Fox Publishing to unveil a groundbreaking literary masterpiece. Titled "Beyond the Numbers: Elevating Sales Negotiation from Transactional to Transformational," this book promises to redefine the landscape of negotiation strategies.

With a 24-year career, Anirban stands as the epitome of commitment in business development. A virtuoso at leading high-performing sales teams and excelling in intricate deal negotiations, his triumphs originate from a deeply ingrained customer-centric approach. Anirban's motivation and results-oriented ethos distinguish him, consistently exceeding targets and expanding frontiers. His diverse global experience in multinational corporations enriches his business strategy perspective. Recognised for nurturing and advancing sales teams, his leadership excels in relationship-building and delivering innovative value. His negotiation prowess, characterised by empathy and strategic insight, positions him as a formidable force in deal-making. Anirban's journey epitomises excellence, establishing him as a mentor and inspiration in sales, marketing, and negotiation.

"Beyond the Numbers" excels in the realms of a typical deal-making manual; it is a transformative guide designed to turn negotiation into a life skill. Anirban Majumder's dedication and passion shine through, promising readers increased deal-closing insight and the development of qualities like confidence, empathy, and influential communication. The book's chapters are meticulously crafted, offering actionable insights and practical advice applicable to real-world sales negotiations. From the art of active listening to the science of objection handling, "Beyond the Numbers" leaves no stone unturned in the reader's quest to elevate their negotiation prowess. Anirban Majumder's extensive experience and commitment to customer-centric approaches make this book a valuable resource for management students, working professionals, and MSME owners, empowering them with the art of rapport, trust, and value creation.

Anirban unravels the art of transformative sales negotiation in "Beyond the Numbers" through 12 insightful chapters. From understanding negotiation intricacies to post-negotiation satisfaction, the book covers topics like listening skills, deal closure, and handling challenges. Emphasising continuous improvement, it guides readers through complex scenarios, offering key takeaways, encouragement for ongoing enhancement, and insights on becoming a masterful sales negotiator. Structured with precision, the guide begins by highlighting the paramount importance of effective sales negotiations and progressively explores nuances, meticulous preparation, and trust-building for lasting relationships.

Master the essentials of active listening, diverse negotiation strategies, objection handling, and price negotiation in this guide. Navigate complex sales scenarios, address challenges, and prioritise post-negotiation customer satisfaction with a continuous improvement approach, emphasising feedback, learning, skill development, and staying current with industry trends. 'Beyond the Numbers' concludes with a recap of key takeaways, encouragement for ongoing improvement, and parting thoughts on evolving into a masterful sales negotiator. Dive into each chapter for actionable insights and a transformative approach to sales negotiation mastery.

"Beyond the Numbers" is not just a guide; it's a transformative journey for enhanced deal-closing skills and personal development. Crafted with precision, the chapters provide actionable insights, making them an invaluable resource for professionals, management students, and MSME owners. Anirban's dedication and global experience make it a must-read. Each chapter offers a transformative approach to sales negotiation mastery, establishing him as a mentor in sales, marketing, and negotiation. With "Beyond the Numbers," readers embark on a transformative journey, elevating their negotiation power for lasting success in the dynamic world of business.

Praveen Raj, Director of Clever Fox Publishing, expressed honour in collaborating with Anirban Majumder on 'Beyond the Numbers.' This transformative guide not only redefines sales negotiation but also promises enhanced deal-closing skills and personal development. Anirban's dedication and global experience make it a must-read for professionals, management students, and MSME owners. 'Beyond the Numbers' reflects our commitment to delivering valuable resources that empower individuals in their professional endeavours. Anirban Majumder mentioned working on another book, with the title to be revealed soon.

