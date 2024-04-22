BFW Inaugurates Fully Digitalized, Global Scale Manufacturing Plant

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW) a leading Indian advanced manufacturing technology solutions company, today announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Devaganapalli, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This new facility set up with an investment of Rs. 200 crore, brings numerous innovative practices and several unique and industry-first features, including:

* Two world-class assembly halls spanning 20,000 square meters each, with a combined capacity to produce over 10000 CNC machines annually, a 3X expansion. The overall footprint of 54 acres allows for setting up the Vendor Ecosystem in the future.

* Fully digitalized and interconnected manufacturing processes, incorporating conveyorised assembly of machines.

* Environmentally friendly infrastructure with various features designed to minimise carbon footprint.

* In alignment with the Government of India's initiatives to promote skill development and empower women ("Nari Shakti"), the new facility promotes local talent with a planned gender diversity target of 30%, a pioneering move within the global Machine Tool Industry.

* A fully integrated "Spindle Technology Centre," encompassing indigenous engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and service of high-quality machine tool spindles, including integral motor technology.

Arun Kothari, Chairman, BFW said "We aimed to establish a facility of global standards for scale and efficiency. I am confident that this facility will aid us in furthering our aspiration of participating in the growth of manufacturing"

"Our teams have innovated many robust machine assembly processes for low Takt time taking inputs from the global best practices across the industry," said Mr. Ravi Raghavan, MD, BFW

"The manufacturing sector finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Challenges, disruptions, and innovation have marked BFW's journey over the past 63 years. To fulfil its purpose of "Enabling Progress " of manufacturing BFW has embraced the initiative " LEAP - Leadership thru Ethical practices, Agile Processes and Partnerships." Under this initiative, BFW aspires to act as a strategic partner of the Global Manufacturing Industry by Scaling up the capacity 3X, adopting best practices of the Automotive Industry to the Machine tool domain, and deploying Technology to evolve a digitally connected ecosystem. The machine tool industry in India is growing at a CAGR of 15 to 17% annually, and BFW is a leader in the industry is growing at 20%." Mr. Raghavan added.

With an excellent design engineering capability & two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, BFW provides solutions to meet the performance, productivity and reliability expectations of diverse industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Die Mould, Forging, Valves, Railways etc.

With 65000+ installations, operating in 15 countries, the BFW Europe office is the most recent addition to better serve global customers with advanced manufacturing solutions. Through channel partners, a wide sales & service network is available at 48 locations in India including 5 tech centres.

The inauguration event was graced by Dr Eng Yoshiharu Inaba, Chairman, FANUC CORPORATION; Mr Vipin Sondhi, Chairperson of the National Board for Quality Promotion, Quality Council of India and Former Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland & JCB India; Mrs Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson & Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems Pvt. Ltd, Mr Akihiro Teramachi, Representative Director, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer for THK Group and other thought leaders from the industry and over 50 overseas Global partners of BFW and 300+ senior manufacturing professionals representing various clients and supply chain partners.

